St. Boni has the short porch in right field, a dream park for left-handed hitters. Green Isle has the placecards to keep score by inning, rejecting electronics with the scoreboard. Waconia has its beautiful new grandstand.
Every park around the Crow River Valley League has its own unique twist. Something everyone talks about.
Carver’s field, host of the Region 7C Amateur Baseball Tournament the next two weekends, has an electric uniqueness.
Straight above home plate at Woody Swanson Field are a pair of power lines.
“People like talk about something. Honestly it’s never affected a game. Maybe once a season the ball hits the power lines. It’s a dead foul strike. If it’s hit up there, it’s probably an out. It doesn’t look right, but it certainly does give a little uniqueness to the park,” Carver manager Brian Tichy said.
A yearly rotation among Crow River Valley League members, Carver worked behind the scenes to prepare for this year’s Region 7C Tournament opportunity. There was no bypassing this chance for the Black Sox.
Now among the top teams in the league, state qualifiers in 2017 and 2018, Carver is ready to step up to the plate.
“It’s the first time we’ve ever had it. We’ve known for a couple of years. We could have passed on it, let Plato have it, but we felt like it was our turn. We needed to take this step and do something. It took a while to convince everybody on our board. It’s pretty dramatic in change. I think that’s the benefit of doing something like this,” Tichy said.
With no lights on Carver’s ballfield, Cologne will host games on Thursday and Friday night each week. The tournament begins at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, the top seed Carver, playing Green Isle.
Cologne and Watertown, the fourth and fifth seeds, play at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2.
No. 3 seed Young America and No. Young America meet at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 followed by Glencoe and Winsted, the second and seventh seeds, at 12:30 p.m.
State qualifier games between first-round winners are set for 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 3-4. Elimination games between losing teams is set for Sunday at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
A second weekend of games on Aug. 8 and 9 in Cologne advances the final two teams to state from Region 7C. Seeding games are all day Saturday, Aug. 10 with the championship on Sunday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. with a second game, if needed, following.
“We’ve had a lot of people step up and help. You can always take a few more, but we have a lot of people signed up. The planning process has been going on for about a year. (Former Black Sox) Tim Campbell’s been involved. A lot of the players, their parents, community members, Carver Lions, Mills Fleet Farm has put in employees to help. It’s been good,” Tichy said.
ANYONE’S GAME
Plato scored eight runs in the first inning, holding off a Sobieski rally to claim its second Class C Championship in three years last September at New Prague.
A year later, the Bluejays are not among the eight teams in the Region 7C Tournament.
Waconia, maybe the best team in the league, is ineligible for post-season play due to a roster infraction.
Green Isle, among the top teams in the Crow River Valley League for years, is the eighth seed, squeaking by Plato in a best-of-three series.
It’s a changing of the guard, at least for one season.
“Pete Rozelle, the former commissioner of the NFL, that was his goal, parity across the league. That’s what has happened in the Crow. Every team is good. St. Boni and New Germany are still trying to catch up. They were good last year but lost a couple of guys. Hamburg has a solid team. And Plato just had so many injuries. They’ll be back. Parity is in our league and we’re very fortunate,” Tichy said.
Carver, which swept Young America in the regular season, earned the No. 1 seed in Region 7C, tying the Cardinals with 13-5 records. Cologne posted its best league record likely ever at 12-6.
Glencoe (11-6), Watertown (10-7) and Winsted (10-7) also finished with double-digit wins in the North Division. Glencoe, by way of the division title, is the second seed in Region 7C.
Carver isn’t relying on its top seed to get them to state. The Black Sox are just 6-5 against teams in the region field this season.
“You have separate them. We practiced (Sunday) and when the rain came we didn’t stop practice. The guys wanted to keep going. We took last week off, picked up a game in Howard Lake (July 30). It was good to take a week off, get ready for Thursday. We’ll be ready,” the Black Sox manager said.
NEW ADDITIONS
Monday night, as the sun set on Woody Swanson Field, all was quiet. The crack of an aluminum bat at a nearby ball field and kids at the playground near the Carver Lions shelter all that was audible from home plate.
Come Saturday and Sunday that will all change.
The grass is green. The infield is edged. The dugouts are clean. And, down the first-base line stands a new structure, a press box that overlooks all that has been done.
“John Dolan, (Black Sox player David Dolan’s father), made some contacts, and was able to get a variance from Xcel Energy. We had some limited space to work with. And the City has been great to work with. There’s a lot of sweat equity into that place by John. He pretty much built that thing himself. We’re all very proud,” Tichy said.
