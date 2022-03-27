Dana Kallman has called it a career leading the Chaska boys basketball program after 18 seasons as the Hawks' head coach.
Kallman's statement was released on Twitter March 24 via @CHSboyshoops:
"Spending the past 18 years as the head boys basketball coach of Chaska High School has been an absolute dream come true. I have had the chance to coach some unbelievably talented players and even better people. In addition to that I was extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to coach my three sons.
"A huge thank you goes out to all of my players for all they did for me and for Chaska basketball. Also, a huge thank you to all of the Edina players I coached as an assistant for 11 years prior to coming to Chaska.
"I have always said that I would retire from coaching when I didn't feel I could put the time in that is required and that the players deserve. That time has come for me.
"Today (March 24) I made the difficult decision to retire from coaching the Chaska Hawks. I want to thank all of the parents, the three athletic directors I have had, my assistant coaches and most importantly the players for everything they have done for me over the past 29 years. It's been an awesome ride."
Kallman took over Chaska the year after the Hawks won the Class 4A state title in 2004, the program's only state championship.
Chaska had four losing seasons in Kallman's first four seasons, but the program took off from there. In Kallman's final 14 years, the team had 12 winning campaigns, including seven seasons with 20 or more wins.
Kallman's team finished 10-17 overall this past winter, which snapped the program's streak of eight straight winning seasons.
Kallman finished his career with a 287-201 overall record. His team won the Section 2AAAA title in 2017 and finished sixth at state that year with a 24-7 mark.
Kallman also had a 24-win seasons in 2020 (24-4) and in 2011 (24-5).
Kallman's teams played in three different conference in his tenure, the Lake (2005 to 2010), the Missota (2011 to 2014) and the Metro West. He won the Missota title one time (2011).
Kallman's squads have captured the Metro West crown in six of the last eight seasons (2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021). His 287 career wins are second most in program history.
Dennis Welter recorded a 360-140 record in his 22 seasons leading Chaska (1976 to 1997). Welter took the Hawks to five Class AA state tournaments in his tenure (1981, 1982, 1990, 1992 and 1993) in the two-class system, finishing third twice (1982 and 1990).
High school basketball in the state went to four classes at the start of the 1997-98 school year.
Al Mooney coached the Hawks for 24 years from 1923 to 1946, posting a record of 269-102.
Dan Pelowski coach Chaska to its only state title in 2004. He had 98 career wins (98-83) in his seven seasons (1998 to 2004), which is fourth all-time for the Hawks.