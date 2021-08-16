Chaska Town Course instructor Eric Chiles rolled in five birdies over his final 10 holes to card a tournament-low 3-under 69 to finish tied for first at 1-under 143 at the 47th annual Minnesota Senior PGA Professional Championship Aug. 4-5 in New Richmond, Wisconsin.
Chiles placed third, unable to compete in a playoff with champion Thomas Vizina and runner-up Don Berry due to age (Chiles had not turned 50 at the time).
He does advance to the 2021 National Senior PGA Professional Championship Oct. 21-24 at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
"I just wanted to get one of the five spots and go on. It’s cool because you’ve got a chance to go to the national tournament," Chiles said to Nick Hunter of MNGolf.org. "I’d love to sneak a spot in the PGA Senior Championship -- you know you’re going to get drummed by Phil Mickelson and Ernie Els -- but to hit balls next to those guys would be pretty cool."
In other golf news:
- Madi Hicks shot rounds of 78 and 79 to tie for 14th place at the 21st annual Minnesota State Open Championship at Minnesota Valley Country Club in Bloomington Aug. 12-13. The Chanhassen senior-to-be was nine strokes off the pace of champion Betsy Kelly (148). Other locals were Courtney Wedin (164, 35th) and Emily Renner (165, 38th), who each carded scores of 77 in the tournament.
- Chanhassen's Jay Coatta was among four players to shoot rounds of 74 at a U.S. Senior Amateur qualifier at the Minneapolis Golf Club Aug. 9. Coatta made bogey on the first playoff hole, finishing fourth overall, and a second alternate for the U.S. Senior Amateur Championships later this month in Michigan.