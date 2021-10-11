What team has defeated Chaska the most since district play was introduced? That would be Orono, which defeated the Hawks in 2015, 2018 and 2020.
So leading just 10-3 against the one-win Spartans at home, the opening drive of the second half was going to swing momentum one way or another.
Chaska drove 80 yards, a balance of run and pass -- quarterback Brayden Sanders completing 11-of-18 passes for 147 yards -- as Jack Boyle took a direct snap and scored from the 3-yard line for the 17-3 lead.
Boyle added his third touchdown of the game -- 13 for the season -- later in the third quarter as Chaska improved to 6-0 with a 24-3 road win.
The two teams traded first-half field goals, Nolan Kemp from 27 yards in the opening quarter, before Chaska broke the tie with a Boyle 6-yard score with 29 ticks on the clock in the second quarter.
Boyle rushed 19 times for 189 yards for Chaska with Karver Miller (five receptions, 57 yards) and Colin Dussault (four receptions, 46 yards) the top targets for Sanders. Karsen Atteberry also hauled in a 33-yard catch for the Hawks.
Orono racked up 150 rushing yards, 80 from Aidan Mueller, but was unable to finish off a possession with a touchdown. The Spartans turned the ball over three times on two Benjamin Bowe interceptions and a forced fumble from Bowe recovered by Max Hatfield.
Hatfield had a team-high 10 tackles with Christian Rolff making six tackles for Chaska. Kemp had two pass break-ups with Trevor Oetter and Myles Meiller also adding five tackles.
Chaska, ranked No. 5 in Class 5A, figures to get its greatest test with a road game at Robbinsdale Armstrong on Friday, Oct. 15. The Falcons, 5-1 overall, are coming off a 43-0 win over Apple Valley.
Armstrong is averaging roughly 44 points per game over the last three weeks, including a 49-28 win over a Chanhassen squad that hasn't allowed more than seven points to another team this season.
Jamen Malone is one of the metro's top throwing quarterbacks at nearly 1,400 passing yards with 16 touchdowns. The Falcons have four receivers in double digits in catches -- Eustace McGowan (285 yards, two touchdowns), Peyton Newbern (405 yards, seven touchdowns), Kayden College (244 yards, three touchdowns), and Marquan Tucker (245 yards, one touchdown).
Robbinsdale Armstrong also rushes for 160 yards per game led by Reggie Carter.