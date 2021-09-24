Scoreless into the fourth quarter, Chaska, taking over possession with 3:38 remaining, drove 57 yards, the final eight on a catch-and-throw from Brayden Sanders to Colin Dussault for the 7-0 win over Waconia Sept. 24.
After converting a fourth down at midfield, Sanders and Dussault hooked up for a 35-yard gain, the catch made over the top of two Wildcat defenders at the 10-yard line.
Following a short run, Sanders lofted a ball to the back of the end zone where Dussault made an acrobatic catch, stretching his leg out with a foot tap inbounds for the go-ahead touchdown with 21 seconds left.
Waconia, after two incomplete passes, attempted a flea-flicker on the final play, unsuccessfully to end the game.
Chaska outgained Waconia 268 to 122 for the game.
Wildcat star running back Max McEnelly was held to 61 yards on 17 rushes with Waconia quarterback Aaron Young completing 7-of-16 passes for 56 yards.
Waconia twice reached the red zone in the first half, a sack on fourth down ending one drive, while an incomplete pass from the 20-yard line halted another scoring opportunity.
The Wildcats recorded just one first down in five second-half drives.
Chaska's final two first-half possessions ended in a fumble and a missed 37-yard field goal as time expired.
Jack Boyle recorded his second 100-yard game of the season on 27 carries for Chaska. Sanders was 10-of-16 passing for 120 yards, completing four passes to Dussault for 62 yards.
Max Hatfield had a team-high 10 tackles with Benjamin Bowe adding five total tackles as well for Chaska.
The game was delayed in the second half after Hawks senior Colton Rada was taken off the field on a stretcher. No additional information was available after the game.
Chaska, 4-0, ranked No. 7 in Class 5A, hosts Cretin-Derham Hall for Homecoming at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1. The Raiders, beaten by three ranked opponents to start the season, won in week four over Apple Valley.
GLENCOE-SILVER LAKE 22, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 14
Outscored 89-7 in the first two weeks, Holy Family Catholic, on their home field, have stuck with New London-Spicer and Glencoe-Silver Lake ever since, falling a touchdown short in a 22-14 loss on Sept. 24 in Victoria.
Gavin Frye's 53-yard pass and run from Kieran Paidosh followed by an extra point pulled the Fire within 16-14 in the third quarter.
Paidosh, who kicked both point-after tries, opened the scoring for Holy Family Catholic with a 57-yard rush in the second quarter.
Glencoe-Silver Lake jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first quarter on a touchdown and safety, extending the advantage to 16-7 at halftime.
Holy Family Catholic (0-4) is at undefeated Dassel-Cokato on Oct. 1.
MINNETONKA 22, CHAMPLIN PARK 6
Jacob McCalla and Bret Worley combined for 221 yards and three touchdowns as Minnetonka rebounded from its first loss in a 22-6 road win at Champlin Park on Sept. 23.
Worley's 9-yard rushing score with 3:10 left in the second quarter broke a 6-all tie for the Skippers.
Keagan Zabilla added to the lead at 16-6 with a 33-yard field goal in the third quarter. Worley's 53-yard rush and score sealed the win in the final quarter.
Ashton Hoffman and Evan Swenson recorded second-half interceptions for the Skippers on defense.
Minnetonka hosts St. Michael-Albertville on Oct. 1 for Homecoming.