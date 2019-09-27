Twelve plays, 34 total yards of offense. Zero pass completions. One first down, two fumbles. Apple Valley's offense against Chaska in the first half Sept. 27.
The Hawks were back.
Chaska, coming off its first loss of the season, started the back half of the schedule with a 21-0 shutout of Apple Valley at Twin Cities Orthopedics Stadium in Eagan.
Chaska, ranked No. 9 in Class 5A, is 4-1 overall into Homecoming on Friday, Oct. 4 against Bloomington Jefferson.
"After last week we came back into practice, we wanted to get back to what we're used to, being a physical defense. I think we got back to that tonight," Chaska senior Stevo Klotz said.
It was all Hawks throughout. Not a 63-0 blowout like the 2018 meeting, but definitely in control from start to finish.
A pair of first-half scores from Klotz on short runs capped drives for a 14-0 halftime lead.
Chaska made a concerned effort to throw the ball a week after Robbinsdale Armstrong exposed the Hawks' inability to move the ball consistently.
Quarterback Grif Wurtz, while picked off twice, did complete 10-of-18 passes in the first half for 134 yards. His favorite target, Ethan Bachmann, hauled in five catches for 104 yards.
Bachmann's 32-yard reception moved the chains on 3rd-and-22 on the opening drive. He also picked up a fourth down with a catch on the sidelines.
Klotz, who scored both times in Wildcat formations, taking the direct snap, fell on two fumbles from Apple Valley's Tony Anger.
"We have a couple of younger guys coming in and they've done really great this year. I think they're going to turn into really great players. They have so far. I'm excited to see what's to come," said Klotz of the maturation of the defense, coming together with the experienced, and the new.
Two first-half drives ended in field goal misses, a 14-0 lead at the break.
Following a stop to begin the second half, Chaska marched down the field, a long gain on a pitch to Nic Snuggerud with a late hit penalty. Snuggerud also pulled down a 25-yard throw at the Apple Valley 10.
One play later, Matthew Kuntz found the end zone, walking in on blocks from Sam Larson and Klotz for the 21-0 lead.
For the game, Kuntz rushed 22 times for 98 yards as Chaska finished with 141 yards total on the ground. Wurtz was 12-of-24 for 156 yards through the air.
"We had a great venue to play in. We had some fun, tried out some new things to see what we could get rolling for the rest of the season," Klotz said.
Apple Valley entered Chaska's side of the field just three times in the contest, finishing 108 total yards of offense.
Marcus Holasek, who earlier in the day committed to Minnesota-Duluth, made a team-high seven tackles with a sack for Chaska. Sophomore Christian Rolff and Hunter Brackee were other tackle leaders with six and five, respectively.
Bloomington Jefferson fell to 1-4 overall in a 33-15 loss to Robbinsdale Cooper in week five.