Chaska clinched the Suburban White District football title for the second time in three years in a 20-0 road win at Waconia Oct. 11.
Did the eighth-ranked Hawks clinch the No. 1 seed in Section 2-5A along the way? Likely. Only the QRF will tell come Thursday, Oct. 17.
Chaska, at 6-1 overall, owns a one-game lead on Mankato West, which beat Kasson-Mantorville in week seven.
The Hawks host No. 3-ranked St. Thomas Academy in the final regular season game Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m.
Against Waconia, back at the stadium in which Chaska upset the Wildcats in the Section 2-5A playoffs in 2018, the Hawks scored on a pair of first-half drives, runs of two and seven yards from Stevo Klotz and Matthew Kuntz.
Running plays dominated offensive attack plans with snow flying through the air through a strong wind. Chaska ran the ball 57 times in 62 total plays, totaling 296 yards on the ground.
Kuntz had a game-high 123 yards followed by a season-high 17 carries for 87 yards from Klotz. Quarterback Grif Wurtz added 40 yards as well.
Waconia was held to no pass completions on four attempts and 100 total yards on the ground. Freshman Max McEnelly was limited to 36 yards with Tim Stapleton rushing for a team-high 66 yards on 14 carries.
Waconia ran a total of 29 plays on offense.
Chaska's Marcus Holasek plunged in on a 9-yard run, totaling 30 yards for the game, to cap the 20-0 win with 8:26 remaining.
Hawks Marcus Holasek pounds this in for a Chaska TD! 20-0 Chaska, 8:26 to play. pic.twitter.com/3k2KU9cE3R— Chaska High School (@ChaskaHawks) October 12, 2019
Ben Courneya had a team-high 10 tackles with Holasek with nine tackles and a sack.
St. Thomas Academy is 7-0, one of six unbeaten teams remaining in Class 5A. Junior Danny McFadden had 750 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground through six games.
ROBBINSDALE ARMSTRONG 34, CHANHASSEN 0
Robbinsdale Armstrong is one of the top teams in Class 5A, one of six teams without a loss.
Against Chanhassen Oct. 11, they showed off their ability, a 34-0 win to improve to 7-0. The Falcons led 20-0 at halftime.
Jake Breitbach completed 13-of-24 passes for 165 yards despite the conditions, including 11 receptions to Thai Bowman for 118 yards.
Sean O'Driscoll led an Armstrong rushing attack that totaled 341 yards with a team-high 142.
Breitbach accounted for three scores, two on the ground on runs of eight and 10 yards, and a nine-yard throw to Bowman.
The Storm, 3-4 overall, can clinch the No. 3 seed in Section 2-5A with a win over Orono on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.
EDINA 14, MINNETONKA 7
Minnetonka continues to be close to the first victory of the season, dropping a fifth one-score game in a 14-7 defeat to Edina on senior night Oct. 11.
The Skippers are 0-7 on the season.
Edina scored the first two touchdowns including a 1-yard run from Jonathan Bunce in the first quarter.
Bunce with a 1 yard TD run!#hornets take 7-0 lead at Minnetonka. pic.twitter.com/bBK3YAxPOl— Edina Hornets (@edinahornets) October 12, 2019
Minnetonka got on the board on a 4-yard touchdown run from Will Velgersdyk, his first career score, with under two minutes left in regulation.
The regular season finale for the Skippers is Wednesday, Oct. 16 at Prior Lake at 7 p.m.