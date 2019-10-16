Chaska rushed for 239 yards, passed for another 113 yards. Meanwhile, St. Thomas Academy counted three first downs, 75 yards total on offense.
Not the kind of game everyone expected between two top-10 teams in Class 5A State.
Chaska dominated in every aspect of the game, winning at the line of scrimmage, winning on big plays, winning 20-0 over the second-ranked and unbeaten Cadets Oct. 16.
The Hawks, ranked No. 7, are the No. 1 seed in Section 2-5A for the second time in three years. They will host a section semifinal on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 3 p.m.
A 6-0 game at halftime, Chaska's opening drive of the second half was a statement, a nearly five-minute possession that ended with a Grif Wurtz 14-yard touchdown run. Nine plays, 73 yards, a 13-0 lead.
St. Thomas Academy picked up two first downs, doubling its first half total, late in the third quarter, but a fake punt trick play was stopped and Chaska threw down the dagger.
A 35-yard pass from Wurtz to a double-covered Nic Snuggerud set-up a fourth-quarter touchdown run of one yard from Stevo Klotz. A 20-0 lead, a seventh victory for the Hawks.
Klotz, the lead back with Matthew Kuntz sitting out the final regular season game with a minor injury, rushed 24 times for 112 yards.
Wurtz (72 yards), Dewandis Youmans (24 yards) and Snuggerud (23 yards) aided in the big rushing night for Chaska.
Wurtz completed 6-of-12 passes with one interception. He connected with Snuggerud, Spencer Goetz and Ethan Bachmann with long throws.
Chaska had two first-half drives stopped short, resulting in field goals of 38 and 21 yards from Snuggerud. St. Thomas Academy held the Hawks from the end zone despite Chaska having 1st-and-goal at the 3-yard line.
Chaska led just 6-0 despite a 156-32 yardage edge in the first half.
Nick Stanger was the the Hawk's top tackler with six.
Danny McFadden, who entered the contest just shy of 900 rushing yards on the season, was held to a season-low 38 yards on 11 carries. Quarterback Baker Reding completed just two passes for 13 yards.