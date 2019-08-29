St. Louis Park held with Chaska for 24 minutes. Then the Hawks wore them down.
A 7-0 game at halftime, the Hawks, the defending Section 2-5A champions, imposed their will the final two quarters, winning 23-0 in week Aug. 29.
Grif Wurtz, making his debut at quarterback, scored three times on the ground, as Chaska totaled 200 yards rushing in the win.
Our @chaskagridiron takes a 7-0 lead, Grif Wurtz into the endzone! pic.twitter.com/lX0nGWAu7w— Chaska High School (@ChaskaHawks) August 30, 2019
A turnover on the opening kick-off of the second half led to short field, the Hawks capitalizing, Wurtz finding the end zone from three yards out for teh 14-0 lead.
Hawks turnover Orioles on opening kickoff of 2nd half, finish off a 30-yard drive with a TD run from Grif Wurtz ! 14-0 Chaska pic.twitter.com/kcKHXVHaxO— Chaska High School (@ChaskaHawks) August 30, 2019
Chaska's longest drive of the game was capped off by a 4-yard touchdown at 20-0 early in the fourth quarter from Wurtz, who rushed eight times for 34 yards and was 8-of-14 through the air for 74 yards with an interception.
Another long drive from Hawks O, pick-up some key 3rd downs, Grif Wurtz with 3rd TD run tonight, XP no good. Chaska leads 20-0, 10:10 to play. pic.twitter.com/VucO0pXidO— Chaska High School (@ChaskaHawks) August 30, 2019
Matthew Kuntz and Stevo Klotz shouldered the load rushing the ball, finishing with 15 and 13 carries, respectively, totaling 100 of the Hawks yards on the ground.
Nic Snuggerud, who added 110 total yards from scrimmage, connected on a 36-yard field goal late in the game to cap the scoring for Chaska (1-0).
Snuggerud FG good from 36 yards out! Chaska 23 St. Louis Park 0 pic.twitter.com/EJ5nnvr2nY— Chaska High School (@ChaskaHawks) August 30, 2019
Marcus Holasek led all Hawks with seven tackles with Gabe Kinneman forcing a fumble and Adam Ouska intercepting a pass.
Chaska is host to Chanhassen (1-0) at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6. The Hawks stole a win from the Storm in the closing seconds of the 2018 match-up at Chaska High School.