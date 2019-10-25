Chaska scored 44 points in the regular season meeting with Waconia in 2017. They scored 10 in the Section 2-5A semifinals, turning the ball over four times, one resulting in seven points.
Waconia entered the 2018 playoffs having allowed just 46 points in a 7-1 record. They had just beaten Chaska. This time around it was the Wildcats that made mistakes, seven turnovers, two for touchdowns.
Both times the No. 4 seed upset the No. 1 seed.
Chaska, the No. 1 seed, a 7-1 record, ranked No. 3 in Class 5A, looks to stop the streak.
"Our message to these kids was don't dwell on the past. This point of the season, everybody's O and O. All our record has earned us is home field throughout sections. You have to play good football this time around, no matter who you play. We have to be ready to play right away," Chaska head coach Bryan Dahl said.
The Hawks had the luxury of taking most of the long MEA Weekend off from practice. Early in the week, the opponent yet unknown, it was back to some basics from summer training.
"What the bye allows for is time to heal up. We had some guys nicked up that got some rest," Dahl said. "We've gone out and practiced, really got after it this week. We revisited some stuff from two-a-days that maybe we'll need."
Chaska, without starting running back Matthew Kuntz in the regular season finale, a 20-0 shutout of St. Thomas Academy, then ranked No. 2 in state, may get back the senior this week.
Dahl said his availability is a game-time decision. Kuntz has done some stuff on the field. If he does not play, Stevo Klotz figures to carry the load for the second straight game.
As for Waconia, now 5-4 overall following a 35-14 win at New Prague to open the playoffs, the offense is a bit more one-dimensional than previous seasons.
Forty-seven of 51 plays snapped against New Prague were run plays.
Freshman Max McEnelly leads the team with 632 yards this season. Senior Tim Stapleton, who rushed for 157 in the playoff win, adds another strong backfield presence.
"They're going to be successful when they run the ball. That's there game. Moving Stapleton to running back was a good move. He's an athlete," Dahl said.
Game time is 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Chaska High School.
The other semifinal pits No. 3 seed Chanhassen at No. 2 seed Mankato West. The Scarlets are 6-0 all-time against the Storm.