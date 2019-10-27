A group of Chaska football players formed a circle on the sidelines, the spoken message was simple. New team, new attitude, change history.
A 31-point lead at halftime, 250-plus yards rushing at the break, an upset loss to Waconia two years ago seemed even more distant memory.
After back-to-back seasons in which the No. 1 seed was beaten, including Chaska over Waconia on their home field in 2018, the Hawks left no doubt in a 38-14 win Oct. 26 in the Section 2-5A semifinals.
"It's good to get one for the alumni that played here two years ago. It was an effort from everybody. We're playing as a team and we're just moving forward," Chaska senior Matthew Kuntz said.
If a 20-0 shutout of the Wildcats in week seven wasn't enough to convince that Chaska was the superior team, the second 12 minutes in the semifinals was.
Already leading 10-0, Kuntz finished off a drive that started in Waconia territory, one of five turnovers for the Wildcats, from six yards out for the 17-point advantage.
Kuntz, out for the week eight contest with St. Thomas Academy with a groin injury, returned to the line-up for the playoffs, explosive on two first-drive rushes, including a 59-yard run for a 7-0 lead.
Kuntz finished with 119 yards on just 15 carries, rested a majority of the second half along with most of the first-team offense.
"That felt good," said Kuntz of the first touchdown run. "I owe it all to my linemen. They do everything for me. All of the touchdowns I have are theirs. Dewandis Jr., he's a great blocker in there. It's perfect to have him. I think we're coming together nice. It's a brotherhood."
A pair of touchdowns over the final 2:25 of the first half, a 30-yard run from Stevo Klotz on a 3rd-and-1 carry out of the Wildcat formation, and a Grif Wurtz pass to Colden Dodds on a 15-yard throw sent Chaska into halftime up 31-0.
A Gabe Kinneman recovery of a fumble set-up the final score. At halftime, Waconia had the same amount of turnovers offensively and first downs -- three.
"(The message) was start fast, keep pounding the football. The whole game, don't stop keep it going," Kuntz said.
Chaska scored the only touchdown of the third quarter on defense, a Marcus Holasek sack and forced fumble, Nick Stanger scooping up the ball and returning it 30 yards for the 38-0 lead.
Waconia's 14 points, snapping an 11-quarter scoreless for the Chaska defense, came on a pair of 1-yard runs in the final quarter. The second with the Wildcats' first team against the Hawks' second teamers.
Ben Courneya recorded a pair of fumble recoveries with six tackles, while Klotz had a team-high 11 tackles and 86 rushing yards. Yousif Hamza also recovered a fumble in the first quarter.
Chaska, the defending Section 2-5A champions, face Mankato West in the finals at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 at Chaska High School.
The Scarlets (7-2), a 50-21 winner over Chanhassen in the other semifinal, lost 17-13 in the 2018 section championship to the Hawks.
"They're a great team. A well-coached team. We just have to stick to what we know. What we do best. Have a great week of practice. Next Friday should be a great game," Kuntz said.
Brown University commit Jack Foster threw for more than 1,600 yards in the regular season with 22 touchdowns and three interceptions. Spencer Spaude (701 yards), Jon Sikel (439 yards) and Mekhi Collins (332 yards) are favorite targets.
Mankato West's top backs are Owen Johnson (744 yards) and Wyatt Block (408 yards).
MANKATO WEST 50, CHANHASSEN 21
What makes Mankato West one of the top teams in Class 5A every season? Big plays.
On Saturday in the semifinal round, the Scarlets scored six touchdowns of 35-plus yards in a 50-21 win over Chanhassen at Todnem Field.
Mankato West is now 7-0 all-time against the Storm, including 4-0 on its home field in the post-season.
Mankato West totaled more than 500 yards of offense, a balanced attack that rushed for 255 and threw for another 247. Third-year starter Jack Foster passed for five touchdowns to three different receivers.
The Scarlets scored on the opening drive, a third-and-goal throw of 10 yards. Mankato West attempted 2-point conversions on all seven scores, an 8-0 lead just 3:35 into the game.
Chanhassen countered on its second drive, a 16-yard touchdown run from Jason Collins and kick from Eli Mau drawing the Storm within 8-7.
The final 14 minutes of the first half were all Scarlets.
Passes of 37 and 44 yards from Foster and a 71-yard run from Owen Johnson on a 2nd-and-21 play extended the advantage to 30-7 at the intermission.
Chanhassen's final possession of the first half was halted at the Mankato West 7-yard line. The Storm were outgained 298 to 143 in the first half. Foster nearly matching Chanhassen over the first 24 minutes with a 5-of-11 effort for 142 yards.
The third quarter featured three touchdowns on seven plays for a total of 168 yards for Mankato West, a 50-14 lead,
Quarterbacks Jack Schaefer and Sawyer Smith finished off scoring drives with runs of 11 and one yard in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, for the Storm.
Wyatt Block, Mankato West's top defender at linebacker, led the team in rushing with 14 carries for 114 yards.
It is the 14th consecutive season Mankato West has played in the section championship. The Scarlets have advanced to state in nine of the last 11 seasons. Their only misses coming in 2013 and 2018, both in finals losses to Chaska.