Chaska defeated Orono 38-7 in week three to improve to 3-0 overall.

 Photo by Eric Kraushar

Want to know what the definition of a well-oiled machine is? See the Chaska football team week three at Orono.

Five first-half offensive drives, four touchdowns.

It was that kind of night for the fifth-ranked Hawks, who improved to 3-0 on Sept. 13 in a 38-7 win.

Chaska has outscored opponents 89-14 this season.

Chaska was efficient all night. The opening drive counted just four plays, covering 53 yards, an 11-yard touchdown run from Matthew Kuntz giving the Hawks a 7-0 lead.

Colden Dodds caught a short pass and ran 27 yards on the first play, adding an option run of 14 yards. Following a short Kuntz run, the senior found the end zone for the early lead.

A second three-and-out from the Chaska defense and a 25-yard punt return from Nic Snuggerud set-up a 3rd-and-12 pick-up, a screen pass of 28 yards for the second Kuntz score.

While Chaska's offense came up empty on the third drive, the defense made up for it, a Stevo Klotz punt block and return of 25 yards for the 21-0 lead.

A defensive turnover, a Kage Montoya interception, gave Chaska the ball on the Orono 30-yard line. A grind'em out seven-play drive was capped by a Grif Wurtz 6-yard run on fourth down.

Orono had no answer.

Wurtz finished the scoring in the first half with his seventh rushing touchdown of the season, a 1-yard score at 35-0.

For the game, Chaska totaled a season-high 181 yards passing, an 11-of-16 night for 159 yards for Wurtz. Snuggerud caught five passes for 84 yards with Dodds adding four receptions for 37 yards.

Dewandis Youmans rushed for a team-high 65 yards in the second half, a Snuggerud field goal of 24 yards extending the advantage to 38-0. Kuntz added 35 yards on 10 rushes.

Orono's lone touchdown came against Chaska reserves in the fourth quarter, an 11-yard run from quarterback T Deters.

Klotz had a team-high nine tackles and a sack with senior Jack Frick forcing a fumble. Other tackle leaders were Marcus Holasek (six), Adam Ouska (five), Nick Stanger (five), and Spencer Goetz (five).

Chaska will face its toughest test yet this season in a week four home date with Robbinsdale Armstrong Sept. 20. The Falcons beat Park Center 43-0 to improve to 3-0.

Led by third-year starting quarterback Jake Breitbach, Robbinsdale Armstrong has allowed just one touchdown, posting two shutouts, in an unbeaten start.

