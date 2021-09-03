A dominating first quarter, Chaska found themselves in the locker room at halftime up just a touchdown, needing to reestablish what got them to a 13-0 lead in the season opener at Bloomington Jefferson on Sept. 2.
A grind-em out third quarter drive, consuming nearly six minutes, ended with a 7-yard touchdown run from Jack Boyle as the Hawks ran through the Jaguar defense for 358 yards in a 33-12 win.
It was the 11th consecutive win over Bloomington Jefferson dating back to the introduction of district football in 2014.
Boyle, who rushed for 355 yards and four touchdowns as a junior, splitting carries, racked up 251 yards and four scores alone in week one. He averaged more than 10 yards per carry on 23 attempts.
Boyle was held to less than five yards on just four carries, scoring on 39- and 36-yard rushes in the first and third quarters. A fourth touchdown run with 6:21 remaining clinched the season opening win.
Wait..wait..wait..here comes Jack Boyle for a 38-yard TD! 18 carries, 204 yards, 3TD’s. Chaska 26 Jefferson 12 heading to 4th. pic.twitter.com/7FnRRHkmlb— Chaska High School (@ChaskaHawks) September 3, 2021
Led by senior road pavers Ryan Mercer and Colton Rada, playing in his first football game since 2019, Chaska dominated in the trenches on both sides of the ball.
Zaki Omar, Kaleb Rector and Leo Smalley make up the rest of the offensive line that averages 260 pounds and more than six feet, two inches.
Chaska just crushes on opening drive of third quarter. Hard, physical running from Jack Boyle.— Eric Kraushar (@ChanChaskaSport) September 3, 2021
Right into your cell phone as @rshaver11 would say
Chaska 20, Bloomington Jefferson 6 pic.twitter.com/ex1U7CcodB
Bloomington Jefferson scored twice, moving the ball down the field through the air, twice Austin Chroup hitting Daniel Freitag, a highly regarded sophomore receiver, on jump-ball throws into the end zone.
Chaska, with only three returning defensive contributors from 2020, was solid upfront led by Preston Lorenz (four tackles) and Max Hatfield (nine tackles), while end Benjamin Bowe had two sacks and an interception in the first half, totaling nine tackles.
Other defensive leaders were Christian Rolff (five tackles) and Kaiden Rector (five tackles).
Chaska quarterback Brayden Sanders completed 6-of-10 passes for 51 yards, while adding 76 rushing yards. Karver Miller had a team-high three receptions, also tipping away a 2-point conversion attempt in the third quarter.
Chaska will open the home schedule on Friday, Sept. 10, against rival Chanhassen in the Jug game.
ALBANY 41, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 0
Host Albany ran for 271 yards in the first half, scoring 32 points, in a season-opening win over a young Holy Family Catholic team on Sept. 2 in Stearns County.
Hunter Tate scored two first-half rushing touchdowns, while LaQue Jefferson and Tysen Gerads also found the end zone for the Huskies.
Holy Family Catholic was limited to 72 yards of offense led by DJ Pegues with 63 rushing yards on 21 carries. Pegues also hauled in Gavin Frye's two completions for nine yards.
Matt Chromy recovered a fumble for the Fire defense with Michael Richelsen (11), Alex Beer (nine), Bennett Russo (eight) and Eddie Diminnie (seven) the tackle leaders.
Holy Family Catholic's week two opponent is a road game at Litchfield, which plays Milaca on Sept. 3.