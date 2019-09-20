Chaska prides itself in playing a brand of physical style football. Robbinsdale Armstrong gave them a taste of their own medicine.
The Falcons won at the line of scrimmage, doubling up time of possession, handing Chaska its first loss of the season in a 32-14 final Sept. 20.
Robbinsdale Armstrong, ranked No. 5 in Class 5A with a 4-0 record, intercepted four Grif Wurtz passes, three in the decisive second half.
The Falcons outscored the Hawks, ranked No. 6 in Class 5A, 18-0 over the final 24 minutes.
Turnovers played a key role throughout as Chaska took a 7-0 lead just 36 seconds in on a Nick Stanger 25-yard interception return for a score.
Michael Brown's third interception of the season in Armstrong territory set-up a Stevo Klotz 15-yard run for the 14-7 lead.
It was the only offensive points for the Hawks, who were credited with just 163 yards total.
A 14-14 game at halftime, pinned on their goal line, Wurtz's third-down pass found the hands of Jack Major for an 11-yard defensive score on the interception for Armstrong's first lead.
Jake Breitbach's 66-yard run on a third-down play increased the advantage to 26-14. Breitbach is just six months removed from a torn ACL in his left knee, suffered in the final game of the basketball season.
Breitbach capped a four-score game in the fourth quarter, connecting with Thai Bowman for their third touchdown reception of the contest.
Wurtz threw a career-high 28 passes for Chaska, completing 12 for 95 yards. Ethan Bachmann hauled in four catches for 56 yards.
The Hawks' rushing attack was held in check throughout with Klotz (23 yards), Matt Kuntz (22) and Wurtz (21) rushing leaders.
Marcus Holasek and Klotz were credited with 16 and 10 tackles, respectively.
Chaska (3-1) is next in action at TCO Performance Center in Eagan against one-win Apple Valley on Friday, Sept. 27. The game will be televised on Fox 9 Plus and broadcast on KFAN Plus 96.7 FM.