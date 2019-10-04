Big plays came all around the field for Chaska, which racked up 479 yards of offense, improving to 5-1 overall in a 56-15 win over Bloomington Jefferson Oct. 4.
Matthew Kuntz, who scored twice in the first quarter on long runs of 35 and 28 yards, finished with career-highs in touchdowns (four) and yards (184).
Kuntz put the finishing touches on the win with a pair of third-quarter scores, increasing the 28-7 halftime lead to 42-7.
A fast start, Chaska was held in check to start the second quarter, the fourth drive of the game ending in a fumble, Bloomington Jefferson starting on the Hawks' 7.
After a touchdown was called back on a holding call, Carter Hanson hit Manny Montgomery from 14 yards out to cut the Chaska lead to 14-7.
It never got closer in the Hawks' Homecoming game.
One play later, 65 yards later, Nic Snuggerud catching a Grif Wurtz pass over the middle, heading down the right sideline for a touchdown, a key block downfield from Ethan Bachmann and Chaska was in business at 21-7.
Wurtz and Colden Dodds connected on a 23-yard screen play on 4th-and-12 to increase the lead to 28-7 in the final minute of the first half. Wurtz was 7-of-14 passing for a career-high 215 yards with one interception.
Snuggerud caught two passes for a whopping 106 yards; his first catch of 41 yards set-up a Kuntz touchdown run.
Back-up quarterback Matthew Paul (14 yards) and Jack Cox (four yards) added fourth-quarter scores for the Hawks.
Michael Brown intercepted Hanson's first attempted pass in the opening quarter for Chaska.
Marcus Holasek led the Hawks with eight tackles with Adam Ouska with five tackles and a forced fumble.
Chaska is at Waconia in week seven on Oct. 11. The Wildcats, led by freshman back Max McEnelly, is 3-3 overall after beating Holy Angels 21-7 in week six.
MILACA 20, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 0
One-win Milaca handed Holy Family Catholic its third shutout of the season, a 20-0 final on Oct. 4 in Millie Lacs County.
A pair of second-quarter touchdowns -- a Braden Hardy 25-yard pass to Logan Molacek, and a 3-yard run from Henry Truebenbach -- gave the Wolves a 12-0 lead at halftime.
Hardy added a one-yard quarterback sneak to complete the scoring in the third quarter.
Holy Family Catholic (0-6) is at home the final two games against New London-Spicer on Oct. 11 and winless Watertown-Mayer on Oct. 16. NL-S is 4-2 overall after a 14-6 loss to Glencoe-Silver Lake.