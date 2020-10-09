Any questions on how Chaska would replace nine starters on defense and nine on offense were quickly put to rest as the Hawks went right down the field, scoring on the opening drive of the 2020 season opener Oct. 9.
It was 16-0 after one quarter. 23-0 at halftime. 44-0 after three quarters.
Chaska, the defending Class 5A state champions, started the year with a blowout win, a 44-7 score.
Dewandis Youmans and Jack Boyle each scored twice for Chaska, which racked up more than 200 yards rushing with quarterbacks Matthew Paul and Brayden Sanders combining for 7-for-11 passing for 133 yards.
Even without starting offensive linemen Hunter Brackee and Cole Rosengren, sidelined with knee injuries, Chaska moved the ball well throughout the first three quarters.
An opening drive score from Youmans, set-up by a long throw from Paul to Ethan Bachmann, on the sideline, gave Chaska a 7-0 lead.
Following a safety on back-to-back high snaps over the quarterback's head, a Nic Snuggerud 42-yard run led to a Jack Boyle 5-yard score at 16-0.
Chaska added to the lead at 23-0, Bachmann tiptoeing down the sideline for a long run after the catch, eventually stepping out at the 3-yard line. Spencer Goetz, running out of the Wildcat formation as quarterback, scored before halftime.
Third-quarter touchdowns from Karver Miller, Boyle and Youmans extended the advantage to 44 points. Bachmann led all players with 106 yards on four catches.
Goetz, making the switch to defense at linebacker, finished with three sacks, while Gavin Erickson, Nathan Schwarz and Evan Cummings each had a sack.
Cornerback Zach Schaffer added his first career interception late in the first half.
Chaska is at Chanhassen in week two at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16.
DASSEL-COKATO 41, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 19
Facing the 2019 Class 3A state runner-up Dassel-Cokato in week one, Holy Family Catholic trailed by a single point in second quarter before the Charges ran away for a 41-19 final on Oct. 9 in Victoria.
Tien Foudray scored twice for the Fire, first on a 3-yard rush in the first quarter before hauling in a 42-yard catch and score from quarterback Jacob Kirsch to draw Holy Family Catholic with 14-13 in the first half.
Kirsch and Foudray added a 30-yard reception on the first scoring drive.
Dassel-Cokato scored twice in the second quarter to extend the advantage to 29-13.
Holy Family Catholic's third touchdown came on a Carver Kasper scoop-and-score on a fumble recovery for 21 yards.
The Fire are home in week two on Thursday, Oct. 15 versus Glencoe-Silver Lake at 7 p.m. The Panthers lost 34-14 versus Litchfield.
EDEN PRAIRIE 34, MINNETONKA 7
Eden Prairie had a very un-Eden Prairie season in 2019, losing three games. On Oct. 9 in the 2020 season opener the Eagles showed the true Eden Prairie is back.
The Eagles led 21-0 at halftime and 34-0 after three quarters, defeating host Minnetonka 34-7.
It is the 12th consecutive loss for the Skipper program dating back to 2018.
David Warren-Mitchell threw for three touchdowns, adding a fourth on the ground, for Eden Prairie. Receiver Cade Kramer scored twice on catches of 19 and 79 yards.
William Richman capped an 80-yard fourth quarter drive for Minnetonka on a 7-yard score for the Skippers' only points of the game.
Ty Leske also had an interception and 60-yard punt return for Eden Prairie.
Minnetonka is at Mounds View in week two on Friday, Oct. 16. The Mustangs lost 49-10 to Woodbury in week one.