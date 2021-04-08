NOTE: The author was the head coach of the Chaska boys basketball team in 1981.
This year marks 40 years since the Chaska Hawks boys basketball team went to the state tournament for the first time. They were a great group of players and parents and it was such a special time in our community, so I thought it would be fun to take a look back and remember it.
My first three years as head coach we couldn’t get out of our sub-section. Prior Lake defeated us three years in a row. Each year Prior Lake went on to Mankato and won the region tournament. In 1977 and 1978, Prior Lake represented our region very well, winning consecutive state championships under head coach Mike Jerabek’s fine leadership.
Our turnaround started in 1979 at our annual Christmas tournament. We defeated Prior Lake to end their 27-game winning streak. We went on to have an outstanding year, winning our conference title, but Prior Lake came back again to beat us in our sub-section final. They went on to Mankato, but were defeated by Cold Spring Rocori, who represented our region in the state tournament.
In 1980, Eden Prairie beat us in the section final, but in the region, Mankato West defeated Eden Prairie to go to state.
TAKING THE NEXT STEP
In late May of 1980, we met as a team in my Health classroom and we talked about our challenges to make the 1981 state tournament. I felt that we had the team to make it to state. We mostly talked about who we had to beat to achieve our dream goal – “state.”
We mentioned Prior Lake, Eden Prairie and Shakopee in the sub-region. In the region, it was the Mankato Schools – East and West. Also, Willmar, Worthington, and Marshall. I wanted to paint a picture of who we had to beat to get to state. As we looked at the teams, we all felt we were capable of winning the region. Minneapolis North, Austin, Anoka, all teams that made the State, were not in our region.
As it turned out, we beat Eden Prairie in our first game in the sub-section and then defeated Prior Lake in the finals to advance to the region tournament in Mankato’s Bob Otto Arena.
In our first game we defeated Mankato West 69-50 – they were the defending region champ. In the final game, before a packed house of tremendous community support, we beat Coach Roger “Shorty” Schroeder’s Willmar team, 56-44. It was just the greatest feeling in the world to win, and be going to the state basketball tournament for the first time ever to represent Chaska High School – my alma mater and hometown. We went in undefeated at 22-0.
Our community was alive and everywhere you went it was all about the Chaska basketball team. They gave us a great parade and send-off in downtown Chaska as we left. After that, we had a team breakfast sponsored by the Chanhassen Legion, where George Beniek was the Commander. We arrived in St. Paul safely, with our bus driver a former Hawks basketball player, Russ Boegeman. I always credit Russ as the driving force that got us to the state tournament! Ivan Geffert was our faculty representative and team chaperone.
There was a tournament banquet at the St. Paul Radisson on the Wednesday night before Thursday’s first games. All tournament teams were there with everyone equally proud of their young student players and cheerleaders. Everyone’s hopes are so high, knowing full well only one team can win it all, but at this event, all eight teams are so proud of their accomplishment to get to play in the state tournament, and for us being there for the first time it was especially rewarding.
It was a thrill of a lifetime for the parents, relatives, friends and fans, that joined us that night. Al Lohman, the sports editor at the Chaska Herald at the time, had written a great article in the local paper that many proud parents brought to the team banquet and read and shared. We also received telegrams at the hotel from Chaska and Chanhassen elementary staff and students.
STATE TOURNAMENT EXPERIENCE
As the tournament opened, in our class, four teams were undefeated at 22-0. They were Austin, Duluth East, Minneapolis North, and Chaska. In our first game at state, we defeated the Moorhead Spuds to remain undefeated. The Austin Packers played the 1980 defending champs, Minneapolis North. Austin trailed at halftime, but came back to defeat coach Tony Queen’s Polars in the second half.
Coach Howie Strey of Austin was asked by a sports writer, “What did you say to your team at halftime?,” with which Howie replied, “We just played Celebration,” the popular hit tune by Kool & the Gang!
Our next opponent was the Austin Packers of Hormel country. In a close game, they defeated us 57-52 to advance to the championship game against the Anoka Tornadoes and coach Dave Tank. Anoka won the game 61-53. None of the four undefeated teams had survived.
At the championship award ceremonies, we were surprised to be awarded for the first-time ever, an award given to the team that represented the greatest sportsmanship. “Julius Perlt made the announcement and everyone in the Chaska section rose to their feet and cheered as if we had won the championship,” wrote Todd Krengel of the Hawk Eye newspaper.
It was the happiest moment when Scott Ind, our team captain, and Sonja Christiansen, our cheerleading captain, strode across the Civic Center floor to receive the award. Sonja had a cast on her right foot, but her great smile and spirit was wonderful to see and recollect. We didn’t win the championship, but what a great thrill and ride it was to be there!
More excitement was ahead of us at our welcome home ceremony on Sunday. Met by Chaska fire trucks in Chanhassen, we were escorted by the Chaska police to our high school gym and recognized by community leaders from Victoria, Carver, Chanhassen, and Chaska.
Mayors of our four communities spoke — Tom Larson, John Lenzen, Tracy Swanson. Our administrators Chuck Achter, Dennis Schultz, Roger Amundson, Dick Menzel, Bob Ostlund, and Lowell McMillen, were there and some gave presentations. Chanhassen and Chaska faculty members were present – Bob Fernholz, Jim Church, Bob Downs, Marie Weber, Scott Stallman, and Greg Schneider.
Our coaches, and youth basketball leaders were part of the celebration — Dan Pelowski, Dale Welter, Bruce Thalacker, Rick Twait, Dan Greene, Jim Klehr, Bob Roepke, Bob Tadsen, and Merlyn Kinkel. Dick Jonckowski did our team interviews and radio announcing. Miriam Junker led the band and played the school song one last time.
I still remember Gary Cooper going around the gym giving out huge steaks to all our players and coaches. Friends and family showed up. So many people supported us, cheered for us, prayed for us, and cried for us throughout the tournament. What a time it was!
On a last note, two of our players from that 1981 team now have sons playing basketball. Dave Dahlke, and wife Nicole, have a son Deven, who is a freshman playing on the Drake University varsity basketball team in Des Moines, Iowa. Dave played two years for Jim Dutcher at the University of Minnesota and then transferred to Drake University and played and started two years there.
Another Hawk player, Al Liestman, and wife Dana, have a son, Avery, playing for Litchfield High School as a senior. He is leading the team in scoring. Basketball continues to be a game that is passed from one generation to the next and provides memories that one never forgets.