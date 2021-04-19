Chaska scored six runs in the first inning, 15 total runs over the first two at-bats, in the season opener at Eden Prairie on April 13.
Meeting up with the Eagles in the home opener on April 16 at Athletic Park, Chaska's offense put up eight runs in the first inning, adding runs throughout in a 14-1 win in five innings.
Karver Miller was the winning pitcher, scoring twice in the opening frame on a walk and a single. Drew Benson knocked in a run with RBI-swing in the second inning with Nathan Rosenberg plating a 13th run through three innings.
Chaska hosts St. Louis Park on Tuesday, April 20 and Hopkins on Friday, April 23. Both games are set for 7 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF: Chaska 175, Chanhassen 185
Madi Hicks posted an even-par score of 36 for Chanhassen, but Chaska had the next three-best scores in leading to a 175-185 dual win over nine holes at the Chaska Town Course on April 16.
Sammy Youngquist and Nicole Reineke shot 39 and 42 for the Hawks followed by Avery Nelson and Libby Marsnik with 45 and 49 strokes.
Jamie Bimberg added a score of 47 for Chanhassen with Brooke Stellmaker and Brenna Johnson finishing with 50 and 52 strokes.
Chaska and Chanhassen play in the second Metro West Conference event on Wednesday, April 21, at Dahlgreen Golf Course.
SOFTBALL: Chanhassen 8, Minnetonka 1
Held to two hits in a season-opening win over Northfield, Chanhassen followed with a 13-hit parade in improving to 2-0 with an 8-1 road victory at Minnetonka on April 16.
Daisy Lang was 3-for-3 with a home run, two doubles and three RBIs for the Storm. She was one of five Storm hitters with two or more hits.
Grace Clauson and Karina Tolberg each tallied their first two varsity hits, each with a double, while Sydney Schwartz was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Susie Tollefson was 2-for-5 with two runs scored.
Schwartz, coming off an 18-strikeout performance over eight innings in the opener, she matched that school-record number over seven innings this time.
Minnetonka finished with three hits and one run on a home run.
Chanhassen hosts Eden Prairie on Wednesday, April 21, at 7 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS: Chanhassen 5, Shakopee 2
Chanhassen won the first three matches in a spring breeze, but earning the clinching fourth point required a bit of extra work.
Irwin Montalvo won 9-7 in a second-set tie-breaker at third singles, scoring a 6-1, 7-6 clinching win for the Storm in the season opener at Shakopee on April 16.
Fourth singles Theo Pirvu (6-1, 6-0), first doubles Josh Katof and Mick Fitzgibbons (6-1, 6-1) and third doubles Billy McNeely and Alex Jensen (6-0, 6-1) earned the first three points for Chanhassen.
Liam Van Asten won a hard-fought second singles match 7-6, 6-4 for the Storm.
Jordan Tollefson and Drew Jensen also won a set at second doubles in a 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 loss for Chanhassen.
The Storm are scheduled to play at Eden Prairie at 4 p.m. on Monday, April 19.