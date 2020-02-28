Chaska won its fifth Metro West Conference title in six years, posting the best regular season record in 16 seasons under head coach Dana Kallman, in a regular-season finale victory 60-48 over Benilde-St. Margaret Feb. 28.
The Hawks were 11-1 in the league standings, one game ahead of Robbinsdale Cooper.
Chaska, expected to receive the No. 2 seed in next week's Section 2-4A bracket, enters with a 23-3 record.
Mahad Faisal and Jack Frick led the Hawks against the Red Knights with 16 and 15 points followed by eight points for Zach Lea.
Chaska led 30-25 at halftime after falling behind in the opening 10 minutes.
The section quarterfinals are Wednesday, March 4 at 7 p.m. at the high seed.
BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON 60, CHANHASSEN 58
Each team with a head-to-head win, the rubber match likely for the better seed in next week's Section 2-4A playoffs, Chanhassen and Bloomington Jefferson went back-and-forth. And back-and-forth.
The Storm, up 58-56 with 25 seconds remaining, couldn't hang on, a 60-58 loss on Feb. 28.
Sam Wanzek hit a 3-pointer with 13 ticks left for the 59-58 lead for the Jaguars. A Chanhassen turnover on the final possession sealed the Jefferson win.
The Storm finished with a 4-8 record in the Metro West Conference, tied with Bloomington Jefferson for fourth place.
Chanhassen (6-20), the expected No. 8 seed in Section 2-4A, a date with top-ranked and unbeaten Eden Prairie on Wednesday, March 4, led 24-21 at halftime.
The advantage extended to 10 points at 49-39 with 6:28 remaining. An 11-2 run for Bloomington Jefferson cut the deficit to one.
Vince Manuel (15 points) and Ben Giles (10 points) were leading scorers for Chanhassen followed by Patrick Brick with nine points on a trio of 3-pointers and Austin Boll with nine points down low.
Manny Montgomery finished with a game-high 18 points for Bloomington Jefferson.
EDEN PRAIRIE 77, MINNETONKA 64
Eden Prairie finished the regular season unscathed, a 26-0 record, a top ranking in Class 4A. Minnetonka showed Feb. 28 that they won't go down without a fight in the Section 2-4A playoffs.
The Skippers, 12-14 overall, trailed just 38-36 at halftime with the Eagles, getting 34 points from Cam Steele in a 77-64 loss.
Drake Dobbs and John Henry each scored 23 for Eden Prairie, which outscored Minnetonka 39-28 in the second half.
Riley O'Connor added 15 points for the Skippers, which tied with Edina at 4-8 in the Lake Conference.
WACONIA 86, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 52
Wright County Conference champions Waconia finished 10-0 in league play, concluding the regular season with an 86-52 win over Holy Family Catholic on Feb. 28.
The Wildcats led 47-31 at halftime, producing 39 points over the final 18 minutes.
The Fire, 2-8 in league play and 10-16 overall, got 16 points from Nick Hendler. Seth Thompson also was in double figures with 19.
PJ Hayes netted a game-high 31 points for 22-win Waconia.
Holy Family Catholic opens the Section 5AA playoffs on Thursday, March 5.