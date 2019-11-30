Jimmy Snuggerud's first varsity goal drew Chaska within a goal of top-10 Lakeville North in the third period, a pair of Panther tallies giving them a 5-2 win on Nov. 29 at The Opener at Bloomington Ice Garden.
Caden Smith scored twice for Lakeville North (2-0), including an empty netter late in regulation.
Snuggerud's power-play goal at the 11:47 mark of the third period pulled the Hawks to a 3-2 deficit.
Lakeville North regained the advantage just 39 seconds later at 4-2 from Tom Shandorf.
Sully Scholle netted his team-leading fourth goal in the second period for Chaska (1-2-1).
Carter Wishart, making his fourth consecutive start, stopped 30 shots for the Hawks.
Chaska hosts Eveleth-Gilbert on Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: Grand Rapids 4, Minnetonka 3 OT
Teddy Lagerback's game-tying goal in the final second of regulation forced overtime as Minnetonka dropped a 4-3 decision at Grand Rapids Nov. 29.
Joey DelGreco netted his second goal of the game at the 6:33 mark of overtime for the game-winner for Grand Rapids.
Lagerback scored twice, part of a two-goal rally for the Skippers in the second period. Nick Baer tied the contest at two unassisted at the 9:05 mark of the middle frame.
Minnetonka outshot the host Thunderhawks 41-24 with Brandon Shantz making 20 saves.
The Skippers (0-2) is at Greenway at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Totino-Grace 68, Holy Family 59
Grace Elander netted a game-high 22 points, including 12-of-16 from the free-throw line, in Holy Family Catholic's 68-59 loss to Totino-Grace at the Twin Cities Thanksgiving Tip-Off at the University of St. Thomas Nov. 29.
Carla Meyer was one of five Eagles to score nine or more points with a team-high 18.
Nicole Bowlin added 13 points for the Fire followed by Lucy Hertel (eight) and Sophia Hall (six).
Holy Family Catholic (1-1) plays Benilde-St. Margaret at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Chaska/Chanhassen 11, St. Francis/North Branch 0
Brooke Willier matched her career scoring total with a four-game game. Bethany Velasco netted her first hat trick. Katelyn Roberts was one of two Chaska/Chanhassen players with five total points.
An offensive showcase in the Storm Hawks' 11-0 win over St. Francis/North Branch in the semifinals of the Thanksgiving Tournament at Dakotah Arena in Prior Lake.
Chaska/Chanhassen led on the shot chart 42-8 for the game.
Already a 3-0 lead through one period on two goals from Willier and a tally from Alex Dixey, the Storm Hawks pulled away with a six spot. Velasco scored three times in the second frame, while Elisabeth Gerebi, Roberts and Willier added goals.
Abby Nelson netted an unassisted score for the 10-0 lead early in the third period.
Olivia Rinzel stopped all eight shots for Chaska/Chanhassen (3-1-2) in the shutout.
Next up is the championship game at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30. The Storm Hawks face host Prior Lake, a 4-3 winner over New Prague in the other semifinal.