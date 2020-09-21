Dawn Gillman was just one voice. One signature of nearly 25,000 on a petition on Change.org asking the Minnesota State High School League to reconsider and bring football and volleyball back to the fall season.
Gillman, a mother of two Dassel-Cokato football players, organizer of a Facebook movement, Let Them Play, said she represented 500 member schools. More than 26,000 football players. More than 14,000 volleyball athletes.
Gillman asked the 18 Board of Directors to stick to their mission statement. To provide educational opportunities and leadership and support for students through interscholastic athletics.
The directors listened Sept. 21 in a MSHSL special board meeting held remotely on Zoom.
By a 14-4 vote for volleyball, and a 15-3 vote for football, those sports will begin practice Sept. 8 with first contests available Oct. 8 for volleyball and Oct. 9 for football.
WHAT WILL IT LOOK LIKE
Discussion on football centered around what a schedule might look like. While what the post-season will look like is still undecided, a six-week regular season schedule will begin Oct. 9 and extend to Nov. 13.
A two-week playoff is available for the weeks of Nov. 16 and 23. Schedules will be developed matching teams from within their Districts.
"It’s about giving everyone an opportunity to participate," said board member Dustin Bosshart of St. Clair on focusing on a longer six-week regular season versus an extended post-season.
Already in place, football and volleyball training sessions may occur Sept. 21-26.
"From Day One, our football coaches have said fall is their season and that's when they'd like to play," MSHSL Associate Director Bob Madison said.
Results from 394 schools that responded to a MSHSL survey last week indicated 80 percent favored football this fall. Edina High School's Troy Stein, who represents Region 5AA/6AA, said 34 of his 38 schools, voted for the fall.
The number was 76 percent in favor of fall volleyball from across the state.
Jody Redman, MSHSL Associate Director, said the pros for playing this fall, including less crossover with spring sports, a more traditional season, and available facilities, was expressed by the volleyball advisory board.
Volleyball will have 10 days of practice with first matches on Oct. 8. A team may play up to 14 regular season matches -- no tournaments -- over a seven-week stretch.
That timeline leaves two weeks for a culminating event for post-season play.
Additionally, the MSHSL board unanimously approved fall training for CI and PI adapted soccer teams. Teams can conduct eight practice sessions from Sept. 21 to Oct. 23 with no competitions, replacing the interscholastic competitive 2020 adapted soccer season.
Chaska and Chanhassen co-op with Prior Lake and Shakopee for adapted soccer.
"I am really excited for our volleyball and football student-athletes to have the opportunity to participate, compete, and represent our amazing Chaska Hawks school community this fall! Chaska athletic director Jon Summer said.
"We are five weeks into our current approved fall sport offerings and our successes in terms of ongoing practice and competition participation can be attributed to the collective commitment of our student-athletes, coaches, and entire school community engaging in “Stay Safe” practices outlined by MSHSL, MDE, MDH, and Eastern Carver County Schools. I am truly grateful for this community commitment and look forward to our continued partnership in supporting both the academic and co-curricular opportunities that are so instrumental in the development of each Chaska Hawk learner."
Cullen Bahn, Athletic Director at Chanhassen High School, echoed his colleague's comments.
"I am impressed with the support of our communities so far this fall, and I look forward to adding football and volleyball," he said.