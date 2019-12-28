Kaylee Van Eps scored 13 points in her Chaska girls basketball varsity debut as an eighth grader in 2016.
One season later, Mallory Heyer, an eighth grader, netted 12 points in her Hawks' debut in the 2017 season opener.
On Saturday, Dec. 28, both players reached 1,000 career points in ninth-ranked Chaska's 85-65 win over Lakeville North in the second round of the Holiday Showcase at Park Center High School.
Heyer scored a game-high 27 points followed by a season-high from Van Eps with 22.
"Thank you to all that have made this possible, my teammates, coaches, friends, and family!" Van Eps said on Twitter.
"(Shoutout) to my teammates, coaches, family and everyone who has made this possible," Heyer said on Twitter.
Chaska, coming off an 89-70 loss to top-ranked Hopkins on Dec. 27, scored 40 points in the first 18 minutes. Kennedy Sanders (12 points), Kelsey Willems (nine points) and Ashley Schuelke (eight points) added to the scoring tally.
Heyer (17), Van Eps (14) and Sanders (13) were top scorers for Chaska against Hopkins, which has the nation's top high school talent in Paige Bueckers (28 points) as well as Maya Nnaji (20 points).
Chaska enters the 2020 portion of the schedule with a 7-3 record, including six wins in the last seven contests. Along with the Metro West Conference slate, games against ranked opponents include Maple Grove, St. Michael-Albertville, and Hutchinson.
CHANHASSEN
Outscored by 34 points in a November meeting with Edina, Chanhassen, playing in the St. Michael-Albertville Holiday Tournament, trailed by just four at halftime on Saturday, Dec. 28.
Despite 24 points from Callin Hake, named to the all-tournament team, the Storm couldn't keep pace in the second half, a 71-59 final.
Chanhassen (3-6) lost to Apple Valley 86-66 in the first round Dec. 27.
Strong guard play for Edina was the difference, three Hornets in double figures led by Dorothy Stotts with 19 points.
Ella Brastad (nine points), Julia Gronholz (nine points) and Tori Tollefson (eight points) were other top scorers for Chanhassen versus Edina.
Hake and Gronholz were double-digit scorers for the Storm against Apple Valley with 20 and 15 points. Madi Hicks also connected on three 3-pointers for nine points. Chanhassen trailed 45-27 at halftime.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC
A 1-3 record out of the gates, Holy Family Catholic has rolled off seven consecutive wins, defeating Sartell-St. Stephen 68-57 and previously undefeated Henning 72-56 at the Granite City Classic in St. Cloud Dec. 26 and 27.
Henning, ranked No. 4 in Class A, entered the contest with a 9-0 record.
Abbey Fink led the Fire with 22 points with freshman Sophi Hall and Grace Elander each adding 14 points. Holy Family Catholic led 35-18 at halftime.
In the tournament opener, Fink had 17 points and seven rebounds, while Hall finished with a career-high 16 points, four rebounds and two blocks.
Other top Fire performers were Lucy Hertel (14 points) and Nicole Bowlin (six points, five assists, 10 rebounds).
MINNETONKA
The "twin towers," Sophie Haydon and Emma Dasovich, led Minnetonka to a 63-54 win over Champlin Park in the second round of the Park Center Holiday Showcase on Dec. 28.
At one point, Haydon and Dasovich had combined for 31 points to 37 points on the board for the Rebels. Haydon was 9-of-11 from the free-throw line in the win.
Minnetonka, with a 7-3 record into 2020 -- all three losses to top-10 teams -- fell to the host Pirates in the tournament opener Dec. 27 in a 75-58 final.
Desiree Ware scored 21 points for the Skippers, which trailed by only five points halftime. Dasovich and Haydon added 12 and 10 points as well.
Adalia McKenzie, who is averaging 32 points per game, having gone over 40 three times, led Park Center with 34 points.