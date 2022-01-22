A thrilling contest up until the final horn, Chanhassen pulled out a 60-57 home win over Orono on Jan. 21. Madi Hicks netted a team-high 19 points for the Storm.
Orono finished with 10 3-pointers, getting 20 points from Lauren Knudson and 16 points, 20 rebounds, seven blocks, three steals, and three steals from Kaila Youngs.
The Storm countered with four players scoring eight or more points -- Lauren Arnold and Elena Giles with nine, and Callin Hake with eight.
It was the sixth win in eight Metro West Conference games for the Storm, which are 9-6 overall.
Chanhassen played 24 hours earlier, a 61-48 loss at Shakopee on Jan. 20. The Sabers are 13-3 overall.
Kate Cordes and Olivia Pawlicki led Shakopee with 16 and 11 points. Lauren Seubert and Hake were top scorers for the Storm with 13 and 12 points.
Chanhassen is on the road at St. Louis Park and Waconia on Jan. 26 and 28.
CHASKA 66, NEW PRAGUE 38
A 10-point lead at halftime, Chaska held New Prague to 14 second-half points, pulling away for a 66-38 win to improve to 7-0 in the Metro West Conference on Jan. 21.
The second-ranked Hawks, now 13-1 overall, were paced by a career-best effort from Ellianna Lenzen with 17 points.
Mallory Heyer and Kendall Karrmann finished with 15 and eight points with Kennedy Sanders adding nine.
Anika Hatlevig was the top scorer for the Trojans with 11 points.
Chaska is at Orono on Jan. 25 before wrapping up the first round of the conference loop at St. Louis Park on Jan. 28.
MINNETONKA 79, PRIOR LAKE 58
Following the first loss of the season to Holy Family Catholic, third-ranked Minnetonka rebounded 48 hours later on Jan. 19 in a 79-58 home win over Prior Lake.
Aaliyah Crump followed up her strong game earlier in the week with a game-high 22-point effort for the Skippers.
Kiani Lockett and Emma Dasovich added 17 and 12 points with Desiree Ware with seven.
Prior Lake's top scorer was Lauren Pawlyshyn with 14 points.
Minnetonka (12-1) is at Moorhead on Jan. 22.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 58, HUTCHINSON 55
On paper, the match-up to watch was Holy Family Catholic's Jocelyn Land and Hutchinson's Brynn Beffert. But it was the play of the guards that stole the show.
Nicole Bowlin was one of three Fire players in double figures with 17 points as Holy Family Catholic improved to 3-0 in the Wright County Conference with a 58-55 road win on Jan. 21.
The Tigers got a game-high 20 points from Alyssa Stamer with Beffert and Savannah Schlueter each scoring 14 points.
The Fire countered with 14 points from Land and 10 from Lucy Hertel.
Holy Family Catholic, now ranked No. 3 in Class AA, is 15-2 overall into Tuesday's first-place showdown with 10-win Jordan.
MOUND-WESTONKA 56, SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 50
Visiting Mound-Westonka outscored Southwest Christian 31-16 in the first half, hanging on for a 56-50 win in the first of two contests in a Jan. 21 doubleheader.
Hannah Drill was one of five White Hawks to score eight or more points, finishing with 17.
The Stars rallied behind a game-high 19 points from Aubrey Burkhart with Mehlayna Straub and Chloe Brunsberg adding 12 and nine points.
Southwest Christian is 0-3 in the Wright County Conference and 6-8 overall.
The Stars host Delano on Friday, Jan. 28.