Reaching the state tournament doesn't figure to be an easy path for Chaska in the Section 2-4A girls basketball bracket.
Friday's regular season finale between the top two teams in the Metro West Conference was a perfect preview of what is going to come.
St. Louis Park, 13-game winners, led 17-2 off the opening tip. They led by five in the final two minutes. Yet Chaska, a perfect 12-0 in the Metro West Conference, found a way to win.
Mallory Heyer's left-handed hook from the paint with three seconds left proved to be the game-winner, a 74-73 win. Chaska, the No. 1 seed in the section, finished the regular season with a 22-4 record, a winning streak of 13 games.
A deficit of 70-65, a Kelsey Willems 3-pointer and a pair of Kennedy Sanders free throws off a turnover were part of a 7-0 run for Chaska.
St. Louis Park took one final lead at 73-72 on a Kendall Coley 3-pointer from well behind the line. Coley led all scorers with 28 points.
Heyer drove down the lane, pivoting to avoid the block, her left-handed shot bouncing off the rim and in. A desperation halfcourt shot was well short, giving Chaska the win.
Heyer (19 points), Sanders (15 points), Willems (12 points), Kaylee Van Eps (11 points), and Ashley Schuelke (14 points) were all in double figures for the Hawks, which are ranked No. 5 in the final poll.
Chaska plays host to six-win Bloomington Jefferson in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26. The Hawks won 67-24 and 58-38 in the regular season.
Chaska is the host site for potentially all three playoff games.
Eden Prairie, the No. 2 seed with a 15-10 record, is ranked No. 10. The Eagles will face Chanhassen in the quarterfinals Feb. 26 Other first-round match-ups are No. 3 seed Minnetonka versus No. 6 seed Prior Lake, and No. 4 seed Shakopee hosting No. 5 Edina.
CHANHASSEN 63, ROBBINSDALE COOPER 58
Callin Hake and Julia Gronholz combined for 41 points as Chanhassen entered the playoffs with a 63-58 road win at Robbinsdale Cooper Feb. 21.
Madi Hicks and Tori Tollefson added 10 and nine points for the Storm, which trailed 28-25 at halftime.
Meme Wheeler was the game's top scorer with 26 points for Cooper.
Chanhassen, 7-5 in the Metro West Conference for fourth place, enters the Section 2-4A playoffs with a 12-13 record.
The Storm, the No. 7 seed, draw 10th-ranked Eden Prairie on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
ORONO 69, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 66
A nine-point deficit at halftime, Holy Family Catholic gave its best shot in rallying, falling three points shy at 69-66 in the regular season finale at Orono on Feb. 21.
The Fire, the defending Section 5AA champions, enter the playoffs with an 11-15 record, having finished fifth at 2-8 in the Wright County Conference.
Senior Grace Elander led the charge for Holy Family Catholic, scoring 18 points. Lucy Hertel with 14, Nicole Bowlin with 12 and Sophia Zay with 10 also were in double figures for the Fire.
Orono also had four players in double figures led by Lauren Knudson with 18 points.
The Section 5AA playoffs begin on Thursday, Feb. 27 at the high seed.
HOPKINS 77, MINNETONKA 49
One last time versus Paige Bueckers.
The Hopkins senior scored 20 points as the Royals pulled away from Minnetonka in the second half in a 77-49 win on Feb. 21.
The Skippers trailed just 38-31 at halftime.
Minnetonka, 5-7 in the Lake Conference, 16-10 overall, got 11 points from Sophie Haydon.
Maya Nnaji led all scorers with 30 points for Hopkins, which is 25-0 overall and ranked No. 1.
Minnetonka gained the No. 3 seed in Section 2-4A and will host Prior Lake (11-15) in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 60. ST. PAUL HUMBOLDT 46
Hannah Schwarz netted a game-high 20 points as Southwest Christian capped the regular season with win No. 13, a 60-46 decision over St. Paul Humboldt on Feb. 20.
Schwarz hit four 3-pointers, part of an 8-for-20 performance for the Stars.
Chloe Brunsberg and Lily Schwen each scored 11 points as well for the Stars.
Southwest Christian opens the Section 5AA playoffs on Thursday, Feb. 27 at the high seed.