A match-up of the top two teams in the Metro West Conference, No. 3-ranked Chaska continued to roll through league play in a 76-38 win over previously unbeaten Robbinsdale Cooper Feb. 9.
The Hawks are 7-0 into Friday's showdown with No. 6 Minnetonka (7-1).
Chaska, up 43-20 at halftime, held Cooper to 18 second-half points.
It was the third 38-point win this season for the Hawks; the least of seven victories.
Mallory Heyer and Kennedy Sanders netted 22 and 20 points for the Hawks with Kaylee Van Eps and Kayla Hendrickson also in double figures with 12 and 10 points.
Kierra Wheeler was Robbinsdale Cooper's leading scorer with 20 points.
Chaska and Minnetonka will be featured on WatchCHBN.com with commentary from Ryan Paul and Eric Kraushar on Friday.
CHANHASSEN 75, BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON 42
Callin Hake had a breakout game for Chanhassen, netting a season-high 30 points as the Storm defeated host Bloomington Jefferson 75-42 on Feb. 9.
Chanhassen led 41-19 at halftime.
Eleven different Storm players scored including Lauren Arnold with 10 points.
Emily Roach netted nine points for Bloomington Jefferson.
Chanhassen (3-5) is at Robbinsdale Cooper at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12.
WACONIA 98, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 68
A deep and high-scoring Waconia team, ranked No. 6 in Class 3A, netted 49 points in each half in a 98-68 win over Holy Family Catholic on feb. 9.
Audrey Swanson was one of five Wildcats in double figures with 19 points.
Nicole Bowlin was the game's top scorer with 26 points for the Fire. Berkley Neubauer and Sophi Hall added 14 and 12 points as well.
Holy Family Catholic (3-4) hosts Delano on Friday, Feb. 12.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 50, LE SUEUR-HENDERSON 44
Southwest Christian improved to 4-2 in the Minnesota River Conference with a 50-44 home win over Le Sueur-Henderson on Feb. 8.
The Stars outscored the Giants 27-22 in the second half.
Hannah Schwarz scored 13 points with Greta Schwarz adding 11 points and eight rebounds. Southwest Christian also got 12 points from Chloe Brunsberg.
Zoe Thomson netted 17 points for Le Sueur-Henderson.
Southwest Christian is at Belle Plaine at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11.