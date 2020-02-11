Chaska's magic number to clinch at least a share of the Metro West Conference is now one, a 65-48 road victory at 16-win Robbinsdale Cooper Feb. 11.
The Hawks are 9-0 in league with three games remaining, including a doubleheader with the boys with last-place Bloomington Kennedy at 7 p.m.
Chaska also hosts Chanhassen on Feb. 18 and St. Louis Park on Feb. 21 in the regular season finale. The Orioles are 8-2 in the Metro West Conference in second place.
The Hawks stretched its win streak to 10 games, 12-1 in the new year, behind double-digit efforts from Mallory Heyer and Kaylee Van Eps with 20 and 17 points.
Kennedy Sanders (nine points), Kendall Karrmann (seven points) and Kelsey Williams (six points) were also factors as Chaska outrebounded Robbinsdale Cooper 39-15. Heyer and Sanders led the team with 11 and 10, respectively.
Andrea Tribble led Cooper with 14 points.
Chaska, 19-4 overall, is ranked No. 6 in state. Three of the team's four losses have come against No. 1 Hopkins, No. 3 Wayzata and No. 8 Maple Grove along with Shakopee.
MINNETONKA 63, BUFFALO 56
Fifteen wins and counting for Minnetonka, which rallied from a 27-25 deficit at halftime to win 63-56 on the road at Buffalo Feb. 11.
The Skippers, 4-5 in the Lake Conference, host Buffalo on Friday, Feb. 14.
Minnetonka, looking to secure a home playoff game in Section 2-4A, added another win to its résumé, now 15-8 overall.
Piper Terry, in double figures just once in the last 12 games, netted a season-high 17 points for the Skippers.
Sophie Haydon and Molly Oehme added 12 and 10 points, respectively, while Desiree Ware and Emma Dasovich each chipped in eight.
Alyssa Sorenson was one of three Buffalo players in double figures with a team-high 13 points.
Minnetonka, which finishes the season at No. 1 Hopkins and No. 3 Wayzata, has a pair of 8-win teams in Edina and Prior Lake behind them in the Section 2-4A standings. The Skippers are likely to draw the No. 4 seed.
LE SUEUR-HENDERSON 55, SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 38
Entering Tuesday with a four-game losing streak, a match-up with Minnesota River Conference winless Le Sueur-Henderson seemed to be a good slump buster for Southwest Christian.
The Giants were not that for the Stars.
Kyla Samora scored 17 points as Le Sueur-Henderson defeated Southwest Christian 55-38.
The Stars took 29 3-point attempts, making just four in the loss.
Lily Schwen scored 11 points before fouling out for Southwest Christian (11-10). Lillian Rediger was next in scoring with seven points.
The home finale for the Stars is Jordan on Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:15 p.m.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 67, NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA 43
Nicole Bowlin was one of three Holy Family Catholic players in double figures, netting a game-high 15 points, in a 67-43 win at Norwood Young America on Feb. 10.
The Fire snapped a four-game losing streak, leading 38-21 at the break.
Abbey Fink and Grace Elander added 12 and 11 points with Reagan Cizek finishing with nine for Holy Family Catholic (11-12).
Allison Fritz netted 14 points for the Central Raiders.
The home finale is Friday, Feb. 14 against Hutchinson at 7 p.m.