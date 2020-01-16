Thirty-one of the first thirty-five points. A 49-6 lead at halftime. Chaska is in a class of their own in the Metro West Conference it seems.
Mallory Heyer scored a season-high 31 points, in total 11 different Hawks netted baskets, including Payton Wurtz's first varsity scores, in an 81-25 win over Bloomington Kennedy Jan. 16.
Chaska is 4-0 in the Metro West Conference and 11-4 overall.
Wurtz and Anna Lenzen each scored career highs with seven points with Kaylee Van Eps adding 10 points.
Chaska next plays Hutchinson at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20 at the MLK Jr. Classic at St. Catherine's University in St. Paul.
CHANHASSEN 73, ST. FRANCIS 37
Twenty-three unanswered points to begin the second half led Chanhassen to a dominating 73-37 win over St. Francis on Jan. 15.
The Storm led 14-2 out of the gates, the three-ball keeping the Saints in the game, a 38-26 score at halftime.
Callin Hake netted a team-high 21 points with Julia Gronholz adding 13 points. Amani Sawyer and Tori Tollefson each finished with nine points with Madi Hicks scoring seven.
Chanhassen snapped a two-game losing streak, improving to 7-8 overall.
The Storm had Friday's home game with Benilde-St. Margaret postponed. Next up is Chaska at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 72, BRECK SCHOOL 46
Southwest Christian outscored host Breck School 34-18 in the second half, picking up win No. 7 of the season in a 72-46 victory in Golden Valley Jan. 16.
Maddie Dekkers nearly matched her season total, scoring 14 points, one of three Stars in double figures.
Lily Schwen (17 points) and Greta Schwarz (12 points) added to the Stars' scoresheet with Hannah Schwarz with nine points.
Nicole Blake led the Mustangs with 19 points.
Southwest Christian, which had a Friday, Jan. 17 contest with Belle Plaine postponed, next hosts Sibley East on Jan. 23.