Eden Prairie entered Friday's contest averaging 74 points per game. Chaska came in allowing just 51 a game. As they say, something had to give in an early season key section match-up.
Chaska's suffocating defense held the Eagles to 12 first-half points, at one point the Hawks up 30 points, in a 70-57 final Dec. 13 at Chaska High School.
It took nearly eight minutes for Eden Prairie to record its first bucket. By then, Chaska had 17 points on the scoreboard. When the Eagles added a second field goal more than five minutes later, the score was 27-6.
The Hawks were in control throughout, a 39-12 lead at halftime. The advantage never got under 16 points with Chaska's starting unit on the floor.
Chaska's Mallory Heyer, up against a strong and physical front line from Eden Prairie, won the battle, putting up a game-high 21 points.
Ashley Schuelke posted her second consecutive strong offensive game, netting 11 points, as did Kaylee Van Eps, for Chaska. Kennedy Sanders' drive game finished with 10 points.
Chaska hit six 3-pointers in the victory.
Eden Prairie was led by Natalie Mazurek and former Hawk Destinee Bursch with 14 and 11 points. Mazurek and Nia Holloway spent time in the first half on the bench in foul trouble attempting to stop Heyer.
Chaska, now 3-1 against Section 2-4A opponents and 4-2 overall, hosts New Prague at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17.