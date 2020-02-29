Kennedy Sanders, freshman, with three high school seasons remaining, was asked what possibly she could grow on before some lucky college gets her.
Sanders, the quiet type, answered with communication. She also mentioned leadership.
Some players lead with their voice. Sanders on Saturday in the Section 2-4A semifinals led with her play on the court.
Twenty-three points, seven assists, four rebounds, two steals, 6-of-7 from the free-throw line, eight made field goals. The Chaska point guard's play was a talking in a 67-48 win over fourth-seeded Shakopee at Chaska High School.
"She's such a good decision maker. How she can get to the rim without it getting blocked. She goes to the rim so well we haven't had to rely on her outside shooting. She attacks so well, sets up her teammates so well. She's so dynamic, she's a tough match-up no matter who they put on her.," Chaska head coach Tara Seifert said of Sanders.
"I have a more important role now. I have all the girls to help me, support me with things I don't know. They're always encouraging me. If I do something wrong I tend to get down on myself and they are always there to bring me back up," said Sanders of her growth from last season to this year.
Chaska, the top seed, looks for its first trip to the state tournament since 2010, a home game with No. 2 seed Eden Prairie at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6.
"I think it comes down to talking a lot, communicating on the floor, working as a team. We know there's going to be a lot of people, there's going to be a lot of noise. We just have to stay together," Sanders said.
Chaska, having suffered one of its four losses this season to Shakopee in early December, a 58-53 score, led from start to finish in the playoff meeting.
When the Sabers went to the zone defense at the start of the game -- a defense that frustrated the Hawks in the first meeting -- Chaska scored the game's first 12 points.
When the Sabers made spurts to pull within seven or so points, Chaska had an answer. Three-pointers were falling for the Hawks, six for the game.
Ashley Schuelke hit a pair in the second half (11 points total), Kelsey Willems hit two in the first half, including a buzzer beater at 30-20 (10 points total), but the most important one came off the hand of Sanders.
A 52-39 game, Kaylee Van Eps and Mallory Heyer on the bench with four fouls each, Sanders, with no hesitation, connected on a 3-pointer from the corner. That seemed to be the final nail in the coffin.
"We stayed composed. We knew they would make runs. We knew we would get our runs. It was about staying calm, trusting in our game," Sanders said.
"(Kennedy's) a silent competitor, but her composure helps our team stay composed. She doesn't get too high, too low. She's a consistent kid. I love that in a player," Seifert said.
With Shakopee attempting to slow down Heyer -- she still managed 16 points despite solid entry pass defense from Maya Mitchell and Kelley Brennan of Shakopee -- Chaska pushed the tempo all game, getting into the lane, finding the open player.
The Hawks, now 24-4 overall, finished with 15 assists on 23 made field goals.
After being held without a point in the first meeting, dealing with foul trouble, and shots not falling, Sanders made it a point to come back strong in the playoff match-up.
"We knew we had to come out strong. We've been working hard a lot on communication, coming out strong in the first half. Continuing that play into the second half," Sanders said.
Kate Cordes led Shakopee with 14 points with Brennan and Mitchell with 11 and 10 points. The Sabers won 19 games this season.
Chaska beat Eden Prairie in a December meeting 70-57. It was 39-12 at halftime It was 17-0, eight minutes off the clock when the Eagles scored its first basket.
While emotions will be high again, Seifert expects the rematch to be quite different. Just with the same result.
"It's going to come down to all of them being excited, but also staying in the moment and playing their game. We talked today about coming together as a team, so our chemistry will be huge. That teamwork, picking each other, will go a long way," Seifert said.