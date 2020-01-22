Chanhassen went through a three-game stretch in which teams averaged 90 points per game against them. Most nights that isn't going to cut it.
A refocused defensive effort against St. Francis on Jan. 15 in which the Storm used a 23-0 run out of halftime led to a dominating 73-37 win.
Versus top-10 Chaska on Jan. 21, wherever the ball went, a Storm defender was right there. At one point in the first half Chanhassen led by five points, frustrating the Hawks with a 2-3 zone defense that denied the ball into the post.
Even a last-second shot from Chaska's Mallory Heyer to end the first half had the Storm only down 30-28 at the break.
A 24-9 run, though, over the first 10 minutes of the second half, moved Chaska to 5-0 in the Metro West Conference, a 68-48 win at Chanhassen High School.
Heyer helped the Hawks take control in the second half, wearing down the Chanhassen defense in the paint, scoring a game-high 22 points.
Kayla Hendrickson and Kennedy Sanders hit 3-pointers, while Hendrickson corralled a long rebound, hitting Heyer with an outlet pass for a quick start to the second half at 43-34.
Kelsey Williams came off the bench to add 12 points for Chaska, including a trio of 3-pointers, eight points in the first half.
Kaylee Van Eps (12 points) and Kendall Karrmann (seven points) won battles down low in the second half as well for 13-win Chaska.
Chanhassen's top scoring trio of Julia Gronholz, Tori Tollefson and Callin Hake combined for 20 of the team's 28 first-half points. Gronholz and Hake led the way with 13 points each with Tollefson with nine for the game.
Chanhassen is 2-2 in the Metro West Conference with the next three, Robbinsdale Cooper (Jan. 24), Benilde-St. Margaret (Jan. 27) and Bloomington Kennedy (Jan. 31), all on the home court.
Chaska finishes off the first loop of league play at second-place St. Louis Park on Friday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m.