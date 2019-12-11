The theme for the 2019-20 Chaska girls basketball is play fast. The Hawks are not about finesse. They are not about sitting in a half-court offensive game.
Chaska is about organized chaos. Disrupting the other team defensively, creating offense through transition. They are in your face. They are strong with the basketball, rarely settling for a long-range shot.
"The positive energy and attitude of this group is what excites me to coach this team," Chaska head coach Tara Seifert said before the season. "They are fun group of ladies that play for each other and have a great competitive spirit about them."
Minnetonka, coming in Dec. 10 with a 3-1 record, saw all of that firsthand. Especially over the first 15 minutes, at one point trailing by 21 points.
By the time Skippers head coach Leah Dasovich had given instruction on one thing, she was giving the next.
Chaska, simply put, seemed everywhere Minnetonka turned.
"We expect to play an uptempo style of basketball with strong pressure on the defensive end of the court," Seifert said. The coach described Chaska with the word "athletic." That was certainly evident in the 56-36 win.
A six-point Hawks lead, a 16-1 run that was started by a Kennedy Sanders 3-pointer, Mallory Heyer transition lay-up and two Kendall Karrmann free throws had Chaska leading 32-11.
Heyer scored 11 of her 19 points in the first half, limited after picking up her third and fourth fouls with 10 minutes to play. By that time, Chaska led by nearly 20 points.
Minnetonka, which jumped out to a 5-0 lead on a Ellah Durkee 3-pointer -- she hit a second one early on as well -- and Sophie Haydon inside look, struggled to sustain any offense.
Haydon was the Skippers' best option, but foul trouble sent her to the bench late in the first half. She finished with 10 points, including a 3-pointer in the second half.
Piper Terry and Durkee added seven points for Minnetonka, which saw a two-game winning streak snapped.
Sanders finished with 10 points for Chaska with Kaylee Van Eps scoring all eight of her points from within five feet. Ashley Schuelke netted eight points, all in the second half.
Developing production beyond Heyer, Van Eps and Sanders, all three proven scorers, will be the key storyline for Chaska as the season continues and in Friday's home contest against Section 2-4A favorite Eden Prairie.
The Eagles, which feature Chaska transfer Destinee Bursch, own a 3-2 record like the Hawks, but are averaging 15 points more per game.
Game time is 7 p.m. on Dec. 13.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 63, ST. AGNES 26
One game after scoring 25 points, Chloe Brunsberg exceeded her career best, a 26-point effort in a 63-26 road win at St. Agnes Dec. 10 in St. Paul.
Ten different Stars scored in the win, the second victory in a row.
Greta Schwarz added 10 points with Lily Schwen finishing with six points.
Brigid Boyle netted 18 of the 26 points for the Aggies.
Southwest Christian (2-2) is at Norwood Young America at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12.
EDEN PRAIRIE 87, CHANHASSEN 40
Fifty-seven first half points, a 43-point lead at the break, Eden Prairie dominated Chanhassen 87-40 on Dec. 10.
The Eagles had eight players net multiple baskets in the contest including a 9-of-16 shooting night for Molly Lenz for a game-high 24 points.
Destinee Bursch, the Chaska transfer, added seven assists, four steals and seven points for Eden Prairie (3-2).
Ten different Chanhassen players were on the scoresheet led by Julia Gronholz with seven points.
Lauren Murray (six points), Tori Tollefson (five points), Madi Hicks (five points), and Amani Sawyer (four points) were other top scorers for the Storm, now 1-3 overall.
Chanhassen is at Orono at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12.