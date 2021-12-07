How about a 35-point win over a Waconia team that won 18 games last season and hopes to contend for a title in its first season in the Metro West Conference?
Safe to say Chaska, coming off a disappointing contest with No. 1 Hopkins, is long past that.
Kennedy Sanders and Mallory Heyer outscored the Wildcats alone, netting 28 and 19 points in an 80-45 road win on Dec. 7. The Hawks, up 14 points at halftime, outscored Waconia 39-18 in the second half.
Kendall Karrmann also finished with 10 points with Ashley Schuelke and Payton Wurtz chipping in six points apiece.
Waconia returns double-digit scorers in Ava Stier and Audrey Swanson from a team that went 18-2 last year.
Chaska (2-1) is back in action at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10.
WAYZATA 65, CHANHASSEN 64
Trailing by 14 points at halftime, Chanhassen used a strong final 18 minutes to get back into the game at seventh-ranked Wayzata on Dec. 7, finishing a point short in a 65-64 final.
Chanhassen (2-1) outscored the Trojans 44-31 in the second half.
Mara Braun, a Minnesota Gopher recruit, netted a game-high 28 points for Wayzata, which held a 34-20 advantage at the break.
Sixteen points from Callin Hake and Madi Hicks along with 13 from Lauren Arnold helped the Storm get back into the game. Nine different Chanhassen players scored, including Lauren Seubert with six.
Chanhassen will play its first home game on Thursday, Dec. 9, a contest with Buffalo at 7 p.m.
WATERTOWN-MAYER 68, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 52
Nicole Bowlin netted her 1,000th career points, but Watertown-Mayer, behind five players with eight or more points, spoiled the festivities with a 68-52 win over Holy Family Catholic on Dec. 7.
The host Royals led 39-29 at halftime.
Bowlin finished with 14 points for the Fire with Sophi Hall and Lucy Hertel also in double figures with 21 and 12 points.
The loss snapped a stretch of three wins in four games to start the season for Holy Family Catholic, which plays at Glencoe-Silver Lake High School on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10-11. The first contest pits the Fire versus Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 68, HOWARD LAKE-WAVERLY-WINSTED 51
Behind a 23-point, eight-rebound game from Chloe Brunsberg, Southwest Christian notched its second win of the season, a 68-51 road decision at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted on Dec. 7.
Mehlayna Straub added 17 points and five rebounds for the Stars, which led 27-19 at halftime.
Lillian Rediger and Kylie Beckering added season-highs in points with 10 and eight points as well.
The Lakers got 30 points from Ivy Fasching.
Southwest Christian hosts New Life Academy on Thursday, Dec. 9.