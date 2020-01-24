Six games down, six to go for the Metro West Conference title.
Chaska swept the first half of league play, winning 64-53 at St. Louis Park on Jan. 24. The Hawks led 30-19 at the break.
Ashley Schuelke scored a career-high 18 points with Kaylee Van Eps and Mallory Heyer each with 15 points. Kennedy Sanders also scored in double digits with 14 points.
Raegan Alexander was one of three Orioles in double figures with 14 points.
Chaska (14-4) is at home versus Buffalo at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
ROBBINSDALE COOPER 83, CHANHASSEN 72
No game information is available.
WAYZATA 72, MINNETONKA 50
Life in the Lake Conference. One night you might play the No. 5 team in state. Of course there's No. 1 Hopkins. On this night it was second-ranked Wayzata.
A 17-point lead at halftime, the Trojans won 72-50 on Jan. 24.
Annika Stewart led all scorers with 22 points for Wayzata (15-2).
Minnetonka (10-6), now 1-3 in Lake Conference play, got 12 points from Piper Terry and 11 from Emma Dasovich. Molly Oehme added nine with Desiree Ware with seven points.
The Skippers host unbeaten Hopkins on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
NEW PRAGUE 69, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 59
New Prague held Holy Family Catholic to 20 first-half points, holding on for the road win 69-59 on Jan. 24 in Victoria.
Amanda Giesen was one of four Trojans in double figures with 16 points.
New Prague is 4-0 in the Wright County Conference.
Holy Family Catholic (9-7) got a game-high 18 points from Nicole Bowlin with Abbey Fink adding 10. Sophi Hall and Lucy Hertel finished with eight points as well.
The Fire have a quick turnaround at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25 against visiting Jordan.