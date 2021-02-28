Every game has a learning moment in a season. For Chaska, how to deal with a deficit, how to adjust when things aren't working, were primary lessons the third-ranked Hawks passed in an overtime win over Minnetonka earlier in February.
So when No. 7 Wayzata frustrated Chaska with a zone defense in the first half, leading 35-26 at halftime, the Hawks had been there, done that before.
There was still 18 minutes to play.
Behind 16 second-half points from Mallory Heyer, who had two at halftime, and outside shooting from Kelsey Willems, Kennedy Sanders and Kayla Hendrickson, Chaska remained unbeaten with a 61-59 road win Feb. 26.
Chaska is 12-0 on the season. It was only the second sub 30-point victory of the season.
There were some tense moments after Mallory Heyer gave Chaska the 61-59 lead late in regulation. Wayzata had multiple possessions, multiple opportunities after the Hawks failed to seal the game at the free-throw line.
The Trojans' final attempt was blocked by Kaylee Van Eps. An offensive rebound from Kendall Karrmann off a missed Chaska free throw clinched the win.
While Sanders (13 points), Karrmann (11) and Van Eps (10) were in double digits, combining for 21 of Chaska's 26 points in the first half, it was the play of Heyer down the stretch that was the difference.
Heyer outscored Utah commit Jenna Johnson 16-4 in the second half after Johnson netted 13 in the first half.
Chaska used a 13-2 run out of the break after the Trojans took its largest lead at 37-26. Three-pointers from Kelsey Willems and Heyer, and two scores from Karrmann, including an outside shot, gave the Hawks a 39-37 lead.
Mara Braun, future University of Minnesota teammate with Heyer, scored a game-high 20 points for Wayzata. A seven-point stretch for her kept the Trojans within striking distance.
Wayzata took its final lead at 59-57 on a fast-break score from Brynn Senden.
Heyer scored on back-to-back possessions, the eventual winning basket on a jumper from inside the free-throw line.
Chaska will get No. 1 Hopkins at home on Thursday, March 4, but first is at Bloomington Jefefrson at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2.