Judea Montoya scored her first varsity field goal in the closing seconds of a Chaska win over Bloomington Jefferson last month. On Feb. 7, the night belonged to the Hawks' lone senior.
Montoya, making her first start, scored the game's first bucket, finishing with eight points in a 58-38 win for Chaska over Bloomington Jefferson.
The Hawks are 8-0 in the Metro West Conference.
Mallory Heyer and Kennedy Sanders were double-digit scorers for Chaska with 20 and 13 points.
Emily Roach scored 15 points for the four-win Jaguars.
Chaska (18-4) is at Robbinsdale Cooper at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
ST. LOUIS PARK 80, CHANHASSEN 75
The inside duo of Kendall Coley and Shayla Miller totaled 50 points, leading St. Louis Park to an 80-75 home win over Chanhassen Feb. 7.
A two-point game at halftime, 33-31, despite five Storm 3-pointers and a short-lived 53-51 lead, the Orioles pulled away with a 12-0 run.
Coley scored on three consecutive possessions for St. Louis Park to break open a 56-all game.
Callin Hake netted 24 points for Chanhassen with Julia Gronholz and Madi Hicks also in double figures with 16 and 13 points.
"Very proud of these young ladies. The maturity level has risen and they didn't hang their heads when SLP went on a run, but they fought back. I'll go to battle with this group anytime against anyone," Chanhassen coach Arthur Crutch said on Twitter.
Chanhassen is home to Holy Angels at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8.
DELANO 55, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 54
Two-win Delano notched its first Wright County Conference win, beating Holy Family Catholic 55-54 on Feb. 7 at home.
The Tigers entered with an 0-6 record in league play.
Olivia Jaunich was the difference for Delano with 24 points.
Sophi Hall was the lone Fire player in double figures with 19 points with Grace Elander and Lucy Hertel with eight each.
Holy Family Catholic has lost seven of the last eight games and is now 10-12 overall.
Next up for the Fire is a non-conference game at Norwood Young America at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10.
CONCORDIA ACADEMY 57, SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 49
Concordia Academy handed Southwest Christian with its fourth straight loss, a 57-49 decision on Feb. 7 in Chaska.
The Stars, up 28-26 at halftime, was outscored 31-21 in the second half.
Grace Landvik netted 25 points for the Beacons.
Lily Schwen (15 points), Greta Schwarz (10 points) and Chloe Brunsberg (nine points) were leading scorers for Southwest Christian, now 11-9 overall.
Next up is a road game at Le Sueur-Henderson at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11.