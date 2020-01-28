Six players scored nine or more points, a complete game for Holy Family Catholic, in an 81-59 Wright County Conference win at home over Orono on Jan. 28.
The Fire led by 20 points at 41-21 in halftime.
Grace Elander (17 points), Sophia Zay (15), Sophi Hall (12), Abbey Fink (11), and Reagan Cizek (11) were in double figures for Holy Family Catholic.
Kaila Youngs was the game's top scorer with 21 points for Orono.
Holy Family Catholic (10-8) is 2-2 in league play into a Friday, Jan. 31 road game at Waconia.
CHASKA 57, BUFFALO 37
Chaska held visiting Buffalo to 14 first-half points, getting the offense going over the final 18 minutes in a 57-37 win on Jan. 28.
It was the 15th win in 19 games this season for the Hawks, ranked No. 10 in Class 4A.
Six players had at least six points for Chaska led by Mallory Heyer with 15 points with Ashley Schuelke and Kayla Hendrickson adding 10 points. It was a career-high for Hendrickson.
Chaska plays at No. 4 St. Michael-Albertville, a 67-65 winner over Eden Prairie Tuesday, in the Community Clash at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 57, NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA 44
Chloe Brunsberg sank four 3-pointers, scoring a game-high 19 points with eight rebounds as Southwest Christian defeated Norwood Young America 57-44 on Jan. 28 in Chaska.
The Stars are 6-3 in the Minnesota River Conference, one game out of second place.
Hannah Schwarz netted 12 points with Lily Schwen converting 4-of-5 field goals with three free throws for 11 points and eight assists.
Brunsberg and Hannah Schwarz each recorded four steals, part of 14 as a team.
Southwest Christian (10-5) is at Tri-City United at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30.
HOPKINS 81, MINNETONKA 53
No game information was available.