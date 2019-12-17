Holy Family Catholic won its fourth consecutive game, a 75-58 home victory over Glencoe-Silver Lake Dec. 17.
The Fire (5-3) pulled away from a 35-28 halftime lead behind double-digit efforts from four players, including a career-high 14 points from Reagan Cizek.
Nicole Bowlin (18 points) and Grace Elander (17 points) also had big games, Holy Family Catholic sharing the ball well, getting everyone involved.
Miah Monahan led all scorers with 23 points for the Panthers.
Holy Family Catholic is home against Annandale at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19. The Cardinals, section runners-up to the Fire last March, are off to a 4-1 start this season.
CHASKA 69, NEW PRAGUE 41
A 19-point advantage at halftime, Chaska improved to 5-2 overall with a 69-41 home win over New Prague Dec. 17.
The Hawks held the Trojans to 15 points over the first 18 minutes.
Mallory Heyer (14 points), Kennedy Sanders (12) and Kaylee Van Eps (12) were top scorers for Chaska followed by Kelsey Willems (nine), Kayla Hendrickson (eight) and Ashley Schuelke (eight).
Emily Russo was a double-digit scorer for New Prague with 12 points.
Chaska completes the pre-Christmas schedule with a 7 p.m. road contest at Waconia on Thursday, Dec. 19.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 62, TRI-CITY UNITED 51
Southwest Christian evened its overall record and in the Minnesota River Conference in a 62-51 home win over Tri-City United Dec. 17.
The Stars are 3-3 overall and 2-2 in league play.
Southwest Christian led 36-27 at halftime, maintaining a safe cushion throughout the victory. No individual statistics were available.
Next up is Legacy Christian at home on Friday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.