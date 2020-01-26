Future Wright County Conference opponents, Holy Family Catholic and Jordan, gave the Victoria crowd something to be excited about for the future on Jan. 25.
A thrilling contest that went down to the wire, Jordan scored with .5 seconds remaining in a 67-65 win over the Fire.
Holy Family Catholic led 65-63 in the final 50 seconds on a Grace Elander free throw. The Fire led by as many as 11 points in the second half.
Makenna Johnson keyed the Jaguar rally with a career-high 30 points.
Lucy Hertel netted 16 points for the Fire with Sophi Hall (13), Elander (13) and Abbey Fink (10) also in double figures.
Berkley Neubauer also hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the first half for Holy Family Catholic.
The Fire led 37-30 at halftime.
Holy Family Catholic hosts Orono at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 62, CHOF 26
A 28-point lead at halftime, Southwest Christian won for the fifth time in six games, a 62-26 win over Christ's Household of Faith on Jan. 25 in Chaska.
Seventeen steals led the Stars to 23-of-50 shooting from inside the arc, including of 7-of-10 performance for a team-high 15 points from Hannah Schwarz.
Chloe Brunsberg added 13 points with Lauren Jones connecting on 2-of-6 on 3-pointers for eight points.
Southwest Christian (9-5) hosts Norwood Young America at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28.