HFC Basketball - Elander
Buy Now

Grace Elander nets a basket inside in a recent game for Holy Family Catholic against Simley. Elander scored 13 points in a home contest versus Jordan on Jan. 25.

 Photo by Eric Kraushar

Future Wright County Conference opponents, Holy Family Catholic and Jordan, gave the Victoria crowd something to be excited about for the future on Jan. 25.

A thrilling contest that went down to the wire, Jordan scored with .5 seconds remaining in a 67-65 win over the Fire.

Holy Family Catholic led 65-63 in the final 50 seconds on a Grace Elander free throw. The Fire led by as many as 11 points in the second half.

Makenna Johnson keyed the Jaguar rally with a career-high 30 points.

Lucy Hertel netted 16 points for the Fire with Sophi Hall (13), Elander (13) and Abbey Fink (10) also in double figures.

Berkley Neubauer also hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the first half for Holy Family Catholic.

The Fire led 37-30 at halftime.

Holy Family Catholic hosts Orono at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 62, CHOF 26

A 28-point lead at halftime, Southwest Christian won for the fifth time in six games, a 62-26 win over Christ's Household of Faith on Jan. 25 in Chaska.

Seventeen steals led the Stars to 23-of-50 shooting from inside the arc, including of 7-of-10 performance for a team-high 15 points from Hannah Schwarz.

Chloe Brunsberg added 13 points with Lauren Jones connecting on 2-of-6 on 3-pointers for eight points.

Southwest Christian (9-5) hosts Norwood Young America at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Events

Recommended for you