A match-up of potential top contenders in Section 2-4A, Shakopee bested Chaska once again, a 58-53 decision on Dec. 3.
The Sabers upset the Hawks in the section semifinals last March.
Five Shakopee players scored seven or more points, that balance rallying them from a 32-29 deficit at halftime.
Guard Natalie Holte netted 17 points with Maya Mitchell finishing with 14 points for the Sabers.
Chaska got a game-high 24 points from Mallory Heyer followed by Kaylee Van Eps with 14 points. Nine players played for the Hawks with Kelsey Willems and Kayla Hendrickson each scoring five points.
Chaska (1-2) is at Edina at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6.
WATERTOWN-MAYER 59, HOLY FAMILY 55
An 11-1 run out of halftime gave Watertown-Mayer a 16-point lead, holding off a strong challenge from visiting Holy Family Catholic in a 59-55 decision on Dec. 3.
The Fire, trailing 39-23 with 13:20 remaining, rallied late behind guard play from Abbey Fink (14 points), Grace Elander (12 points) and Nicole Bowlin (10 points).
Maggie Czinano netted a game-high 27 points for the Royals.
Holy Family Catholic (1-3) is at Maranatha Christian at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5.
MINNETONKA 70, LAKEVILLE SOUTH 49
A four-point lead at halftime, Minnetonka outscored host Lakeville South 36-19 over the final 18 minutes in a 70-49 win on Dec. 3.
The Skippers had 10 players score in the contest.
Molly Oehme (13 points), Desiree Ware (12 points) and Piper Terry (12 points) were top scorers for Minnetonka (2-1).
Haylee Wheeler was one of three Cougars in double figures with 12 points.
Minnetonka hosts Lakeville North at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6.
BELLE PLAINE 71, SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 61
No game information is available.