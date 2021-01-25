There's dominating, and then there's what the third-ranked Chaska girls basketball team has done through four games.
Victory margins of 40, 64, 41 and the latest 38 in an 83-45 win over rival Chanhassen on Jan. 22.
Mallory Heyer scored a season-high 31 points as Chaska netted the first 13 points, grabbing a 45-20 advantage at halftime.
Chaska, with its entire varsity rotation returning, for some starters for three to five years, the early dominance comes as no surprise for Coach Tara Seifert and the Hawks.
With Kendall Coley accelerating her schooling to graduate high school early, Chaska's top competition in the Metro West Conference, St. Louis Park, falls back into the pack.
That means Chaska now looks to non-conference match-ups with Minnetonka (Feb. 12), Wayzata (Feb. 26), Hopkins (March 5), and Waconia (March 6) -- all top-10 teams -- to prepare for the post-season.
Through four games, no one has been able to stop Heyer. The University of Minnesota commit is averaging 24 points per game. Kennedy Sanders and Kaylee Van Eps are adding 15 and 12.2 points as well.
Ten of the fifteen Hawks on the varsity roster have played in at least three games.
Chaska plays just twice over the next two weeks, home versus St. Louis Park on Tuesday and back on the Hawks floor on Feb. 5 versus Bloomington Jefferson.
CHANHASSEN
Facing a pair of top-10 teams, the Metro West Conference's top two title contenders, out of the gate to begin the season had Chanhassen coaches meeting following an 83-45 loss to third-ranked Chaska on Jan. 22.
The message to the team was simple, "easy doesn't create greatness."
The Storm will have to focus on defense where they are allowing more than 79 points per game.
The Storm will have to focus on producing more good looks in their offense. Callin Hake, the team's leading scorer, was held to one point in the first half versus Chaska, a total of 14 for the game. She took just two outside shots over the first 18 minutes.
“G.R.I.T. Is having the courage to push through, no matter what the Obstacles are, because it’s worth it” We will learn and grow 😎🌩🏀 #WEATHERtheSTORM #GRIT— Kayla Walsh (@kay_marie2019) January 23, 2021
After Hake, Madi Hicks is averaging 13.3 points a game, netting 11 against Chaska. Mackenzie Sapp, Taylor Laube and Macy Sweester have also consistently put together five-to-seven-point games as well.
Chanhassen has an opportunity to win its first game of the season at home against Bloomington Kennedy on Tuesday before traveling to St. Louis Park on Friday, Jan. 29.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC
Twice the season opener postponed, Holy Family Catholic's first crack at live competition ended up being quite the finish.
With only seven players available for varsity, three having fouled out, the Fire played the final five minutes with four players on the court, including freshmen Lauren Weigel and Kate Buchholz.
While Annandale netted the first four points with the 5-on-4 advantage, a 3-pointers from Reagan Cizek and Sophi Hall with 2:30 and :40 left, respectively, kept the Fire within one score at 55-54 and 58-57.
A pair of Hall free throws at 60-59 and two misses from Annandale set the stage for the final winning heave. Inbounding the ball in the backcourt with 14.2 seconds remaining, Hall's long 3-pointer hit nothing but net for the 62-60 win.
January 20, 2021
A Hall deflection on the ensuing Annandale baseball-style pass in the final second sealed the win.
Hall finished with 21 points, eight blocks and seven steals, connecting on five 3-pointers. Cizek added 12 points and seven steals with Nicole Bowlin finishing with 10 points, six assists and nine rebounds before fouling out in the second half.
Holy Family Catholic played third-ranked Watertown-Mayer tight in a 67-57 decision on Jan. 22. Gopher commit Maggie Czinano scored 30 points on her 18th birthday for the Royals.
Hall and Bowlin led the Fire with 21 and 16 points with Berkley Neubauer adding a career-high nine points.
Holy Family Catholic plays Wright County Conference opponents New Prague on Tuesday and at Orono on Jan. 29.
MINNETONKA
Sophie Haydon notched a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Minnetonka connected on eight 3-pointers in a win over top-10 Wayzata 73-62 on Jan. 22.
The Skippers, also ranked in the top-10 in Class 4A, are 4-0 into a road showdown with No. 1 Hopkins on Tuesday.
Desiree Ware was 4-for-7 from behind the arc, finishing with a game-high 22 points for Minnetonka. Ki'ana Lockett added 16 points with Emma Dasovich totaling seven assists and five rebounds.
Jenna Johnson was one of four Wayzata players in double figures with 22 points. Gopher recruit Mara Braun was held to 11 points by the Skippers' defense.
Minnetonka started the week with a 47-30 win at Benilde-St. Margaret on Jan. 19. Lockett had a team-high 13 points with Piper Terry adding a pair of 3-pointers and Haydon pulling down 14 rebounds.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN
Southwest Christian dropped a pair of match-ups on Jan. 21 and 23, defeats to Jordan (56-45) and Norwood Young America (64-44), to fall to 1-3 on the season.
Jenna Kluxdal scored a game-high 18 points for Jordan, which extended a 5-point halftime lead. Chloe Brunsberg and Hannah Schwarz were top scorers for the Stars with 14 and 10.
A talented Norwood Young America squad had nine players on the scoresheet, including a game-high 20 from Grace Strickfaden, to improve to 2-0.
Brunsberg netted 11 points for the Stars with Emily Wilson finishing with eight.
Southwest Christian's lone game this week is hosting Mayer Lutheran on Monday, Jan. 25 at 7:15 p.m.