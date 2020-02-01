With a playoff bracket that will feature 20-win Holy Family Catholic, and two of the top programs in the state in Minnetonka and Eden Prairie, the stretch run for Chaska/Chanhassen may prove to be in their favor.
The Storm Hawks won its sixth game in the last eight contests, a 5-0 shutout of Bloomington Jefferson Feb. 1 at Chaska Community Center.
It was the second shutout of the season, the first since Nov. 29, 2019.
Chaska/Chanhassen (12-10-2) finished the Metro West Conference schedule with a 6-2 record, second to Benilde-St. Margaret.
The Storm Hawks netted a pair of goals in each of the first two periods, including two scores from Jordyn Perlich.
Katelyn Roberts, Brooke Willier and Elisabeth Gerebi also scored for Chaska/Chanhassen with Olivia Rinzel making 15 saves in the regular season finale.
Next up is the Section 2AA quarterfinal on Friday, Feb. 7. The Storm Hawks are expected to play Shakopee in a 4-5 match-up.