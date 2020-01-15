A one-goal game with 17 minutes remaining, freshman Alyson McPartland made sure Chaska/Chanhassen walked out of Bloomington Ice Garden Jan. 14 with a win.
The freshman, goalless in her first 13 contests, notched her third, fourth and fifth tallies of the new year, a third-period hat trick in the Storm Hawks' 4-1 win over Bloomington Jefferson.
A 1-0 lead on a goal from Nina Langley, McPartland created some separation, tallies at 7:45 and 14:24 of the third period for the 3-0 advantage. A shot into the empty net sealed the eighth win for Chaska/Chanhassen (8-8-2).
A tight contest, just 42 shots on goal, two penalties whistled -- both on the Storm Hawks -- goaltender Olivia Rinzel came up big as well, beaten just once on 20 shots for the win.
Katelyn Roberts finished with a team-high three assists as well for Chaska/Chanhassen, which is 3-1 at the midway point of the Metro West Conference schedule. Benilde-St. Margaret remains unbeaten in league play.
The Storm Hawks host Anoka/Spring Lake Park at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18 at Chaska Community Center.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 4, DELANO/ROCKFORD 0
Tell me if this happened before.
A hat trick for Grayson Limke, a shutout victory in net for Jillian Oncay.
Jan. 9 against Waconia, and now Jan. 14 versus Delano/Rockford. Limke scored Holy Family Catholic's first three goals, part of a four-point game in a 4-0 win over the Tigers.
Limke, a freshman, now has a team-high 14 goals on the season, six in the last week.
Lauren Hickey, second on the team in goals, notched her 10th of the season in the third period for the final score. Cecily Cronin finished with two assists, while Oncay made 18 saves in the Fire's 16th win in 19 contests.
Holy Family Catholic draws a strong test on Thursday, Jan. 16 against sixth-ranked Maple Grove at 7 p.m. in Victoria. The Fire are 8-1 on the home ice.
NORTH WRIGHT COUNTY 2, MINNETONKA 1
Needing a rally to win in overtime in the season's first meeting, Minnetonka was unable to repeat the task against North Wright County in a 2-1 loss on Jan. 14 at Pagel Arena.
The Riverhawks got the winning goal with 3:33 remaining from Sydney Petersen.
Minnetonka took the 1-0 lead on defenseman Lisa LaRoche's second tally of the season in the first period.
The Skippers, despite a 38-26 shot advantage, and three power-play opportunities, were unable to beat North Wright County goaltender Anna LaRose again.
Brynn Dulac made 24 saves for Minnetonka, which has suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this season.
Next up is Hopkins/St. Louis Park at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18 at Pagel Arena.