Freshman Maddie Margraf was credited with 55 saves in her first career varsity win between the pipes, a 4-1 decision for Chaska/Chanhassen over host Minneapolis at Parade Ice Garden Jan. 30.
The Storm Hawks led 2-0 after one period on a breakaway goal from Alex Dixey and a 5-on-3 power-play goal from Jordyn Perlich from Katelyn Roberts and Lauren Spear.
Chaska/Chanhassen increased the lead to three in the second period on eighth grader Claire Christopherson's first varsity goal. Brooke Willier added a tip-in tally on a Roberts' power-play attempt for the final Storm Hawk score.
Chaska/Chanhassen was 2-for-6 with the player advantage.
Next up for the Storm Hawks (2-3) is a home game with New Prague on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m.
MINNETONKA 9, WILLMAR 1
Minnetonka scored seven times in the second period, three goals from Grace Sadura, four for the game, in a 9-1 decision over Willmar on Jan. 29.
The third-ranked Skippers are 5-0 this season.
Alex Alvarez netted her first varsity goal for Minnetonka with Kayley Crawford, Kendria Distad, Sammie Schmidt, and Olivia LaRoche also getting on the scoresheet.
Junior Sophia Johnson, making her first start of the season, made 12 saves on 13 shots in the win.
Sadura, team leader with 10 goals and 18 points, finished with a six-point effort for the Skippers, which travel to No. 2 Edina at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
EDINA 8, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 0
The second-ranked Edina Hornets look to be in post-season speed, improving to 5-0 overall with an 8-0 win over Holy Family Catholic on Jan. 29 at Braemar Arena.
The Hornets and No. 3-ranked Minnetonka meet on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at Braemar.
Edina scored four times in each of the first two period, multiple goals from Emma Conner and Ellie Chapman.
Sedona Blair stopped 44-of-51 shots in net for Holy Family Catholic (2-2-1), which hosts No. 5 Benilde-St. Margaret in Victoria on Tuesday, Feb. 2.