Playing at Chaska Community Center is always a homecoming for Maeve Kelly. It's where she grew up on the ice as a member of the Chaska/Chanhassen Hockey Association, first playing with the boys in Squirts. It's where she watched older sister Clare skate for the Storm Hawks.
A member of the Holy Family Catholic High School girls hockey team since eighth grade, it's also a reunion of sorts from her youth days playing against Chaska/Chanhassen.
Katelyn Roberts is like a best friend.
Kelly and Fire teammate Briar Charchenko were part of the 12U A team that captured the consolation state championship in 2016 with current varsity Storm Hawks' Clara Nelson, Alex Dixey, Jamie Bimberg, Brooke Willier, Brier Ziemer, Elisabeth Gerebi, Jordyn Perlich, Nina Langley, and Roberts.
"It's always so fun to play against each other. We've grown up playing together. We were on U12s together, each summer we seem to be on the same team together, so it's so much fun to see her on the ice," said Kelly of Roberts, who has committed to Penn State University. "She's such a great player. I love playing against her and having that competition."
Now a junior, in less than two years, Kelly will be a member of the Ohio State University women's hockey team. Her and Roberts will see each other against in the WCHA.
First, though, it's about finishing what has been started within the Holy Family Catholic program.
"All of these wins, I think it's brought us a lot of confidence, and really more together closer as a team. Working as a team always brings you more wins," Kelly said.
ON THE RISE
The Fire won 21 games in 2019-20, reaching the Section 2AA semifinals, a hard-fought 3-1 loss to Eden Prairie. They won 16 games the year before that without a senior on the roster.
The story is the same this season. Most nights half of the Fire's line-up are sophomores, with one skater, Josie Linn, an eighth grader.
Holy Family Catholic continues to grow on the ice as well. After a 2-4-2 start to the season, tough-luck losses to ranked Gentry Academy, Blake School and Wayzata, a scoreless draw with ranked Benilde-St. Margaret, the Fire broke loose offensively.
"We've come together as a team a lot since then. Winning these games, scoring these goals, I definitely feel like we're a different team confidence-wise. We know we can take those shots, we can pounce on those extra rebounds, and we are close to the team we believe we can be," Kelly said.
During a current nine-game win streak, Holy Family Catholic has totaled 52 goals, while sophomore Sedona Blair, now in her third varsity season, second as full-time starter, has allowed just three goals in seven starts.
Included in that stretch was a 1-0 shutout of defending Class A champion Breck, a 4-0 shutout of Class A top-10 Mound-Westonka/Southwest Christian, a 3-1 win over a talented Dodge County team, and a 3-1 win over Eden Prairie.
It was the program's first-ever win over the Eagles. For Blair, it was extra special having beat old teammates from the Eden Prairie Hockey Association.
"Sedona's awesome. I always know if someone gets an extra step on me I know Sedona's going to have my back and she's going to control her rebounds so we can get back and help her. Even when we're fighting it a little bit in our zone, we know we have her back there and she's going to make the save," Kelly said.
OLD FRIENDS
Section seeds for next week's 2AA tournament will be released soon. Holy Family Catholic figures to be the No. 2 behind Minnetonka. Chaska/Chanhassen might fall to the No. 6 spot after being swept by Bloomington Jefferson this season.
But the difference between the top six teams is razor thin.
The Storm Hawks were scoreless through two periods with the third-ranked Skippers in the season opener. On Thursday versus the Fire, again it was tied, 1-1, deep into regulation.
Mackenzie Moss' wrister from the slot slipped in under the crossbar off a face-off win from Libby Kamp for the Holy Family Catholic game-winner with 6:59 left on the clock.
The game was even throughout, Chaska/Chanhassen maybe the better team at times, using a strong forecheck to force numerous turnovers in the Fire's defensive zone.
Perlich put the Storm Hawks on the board first, her fourth goal of the season, in the opening period, assists to Kalli Sampson and Lauren Spear.
Holy Family Catholic made Chaska/Chanhassen pay for a mistake seconds after a power-play opportunity as the Fire's Maddy Helmstetter got behind the defense for a breakaway, beating Nelson with a last-second deke to her backhand.
Shots were even at 28-25 in favor of the Fire. Blair made 24 saves; Nelson came away with 26, including a robbery of a potential go-ahead goal from Charchenko in the third period. Both goaltenders spectacular in net this season for their teams.
It was a blocker save. And one of her best of the year. pic.twitter.com/VTNuNUA351— tony nelson (@tnellie2) March 13, 2021
"Playing these games, it makes us realize how hard we have to play for three periods to get a win. We came out here, we didn't really start the best, but we battled and found a way. Some nights that's what it takes. That's how hard we need to fight to help propel us far into the playoffs," Kelly said.
The Section 2AA Tournament quarterfinals are set for Tuesday, March 16, followed by the semifinals on March 18 and finals on March 20. All games will be played at the high seed.