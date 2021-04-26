The first high school lacrosse matches in Minnesota since 2019 are in the books.
CHASKA
Record: 1-2 (lost to Benilde-St. Margaret 18-2, beat Shakopee 15-5, lost to Bloomington Jefferson 11-3)
Last week: Chaska's lone game of the week saw Bloomington Jefferson outshoot the Hawks 31-9 in an 11-3 decision. Cayla Jungwirth netted six goals for the Jaguars.
Standing out: Goaltender Megan Jirele made 21 saves in the first two matches. She made 20 alone in the last match versus Jefferson.
Chaska hosts Orono at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27.
CHANHASSEN
Record: 3-0 (beat Bloomington Jefferson 17-5, Bloomington Kennedy 16-1, Holy Family Catholic 16-1)
Recap: Chanhassen has one of the premier goal scorers in the state of Minnesota in Leah Hodgins (15 goals) and one of the premier goaltenders in the state of Minnesota in Kaylyn Cater (18 saves on 24 shots); good things will happen.
Last week: Chanhassen outscored its two opponents 32-2. The Storm did lose star midfielder Siri Hodgins to a wrist injury that will likely end her season. Gabby Bjugan scored four times versus Kennedy with Jadyn Hahn and Bella Detienne each registering two goals and two assists.
Leah Hodgins (three goals, three assists), Detienne (four goals), Hahn (hat trick), and Aly McPartland (two goals, assist) led the Storm offense versus Holy Family Catholic. Riley Knapp from Libby Kamp produced the lone goal for the Fire. Jordyn Flink made nine saves for Holy Family Catholic.
Standing out: Bella Detienne, a Northern Michigan University commit, gives Chanhassen a 1-2 scoring punch. She has 11 goals and 13 points in three games.
Chanhassen hosts St. Louis Park at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 29.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC
Record: 0-2 (lost to Blake School 19-2, Chanhassen 16-1)
Recap: The Fire have one senior, goaltender Jordan Flink, and just five total upperclassmen.
Last week: Junior Libby Kamp has played a hand in all three of the Fire's goals with two scores and an assist, while Kamp and Sophie Zay are ground ball pick-up leaders.
Holy Family Catholic is at East Ridge at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 26.
MINNETONKA
Record: 2-0 (beat St. Michael-Albertville 17-3, Buffalo 20-3)
Recap: Minnetonka is scoring at will through two games with three players scoring seven or more goals -- Ava Rajala (12 goals, three assists), Hanna Baskin (eight goals, six assists) and Jordyn Heiling (seven goals).
Last week: Baskin and Rajala each scored five goals with Kayley Crawford adding a hat trick versus STMA. Rajala followed up with seven goals against Buffalo. Grace Keller has stopped 14-of-20 shots this season.
Minnetonka is at Eden Prairie at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN
Record: 1-2 (lost to Holy Angels 13-11, beat Waconia 18-2, lost to Mound-Westonka 19-5)
Last week: The Stars are "having fun" and facing "tough competition" in the program's second full varsity season. They earned the first win of the season over Waconia, netting 12 goals in the first half.
Southwest Christian had a rematch at Waconia at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 26.