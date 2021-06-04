Twenty-five minutes in, Chaska's offense was able to do just about anything it wanted in a Section 2 lacrosse quarterfinal at Hutchinson. Scoring 11 times, holding a three-goal advantage at the fourth-seeded Tigers.
The last 25 minutes, though, belonged to Hutchinson, which outscored the Hawks 8-3, winning 16-14 to advance to Monday's semifinal round.
Hutchinson star attack Maddy Seifert netted nine goals on 14 shots. The Tigers used a 6-0 run over a 16-minute stretch to begin the second half for a 14-11 lead.
Chaska got within one at 15-14 with 4:24 remaining.
Kennedy Sanders led the Hawks with four goals with Ella Long providing a hat trick as well. Josie Lakosky and Raegan Pluth each found the net twice as well.
Alia Reiger stopped 13-of-27 attempts for Hutchinson, which is 12-2 on the season.
Chaska got nine saves from Megan Jirele with Sanders and Lakosky leading the team with eight and six ground ball pick-ups.
The Hawks posted 11 wins on the season; matching the 2015 season for the most wins since a split with Chanhassen in 2011.
Hutchinson is at top-seeded Chanhassen at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 7.
CHANHASSEN 21, SHAKOPEE 10
Gabby Bjugan and Bethany Velasco recorded career games, finishing with 11 and eight points, respectively, in top-seeded Chanhassen's 21-10 win over Shakopee in the Section 2 quarterfinals on June 3.
Bjugan netted six goals with five assists with Velasco adding five scores and three assists.
Bella Detienne (four goals), Aly McPartland (two goals), Allie Welder (two goals), and Siri Hodgins (two goals, assist) were other scoring leaders for the Storm.
Chanhassen goaltender Kaylyn Cater was credited with 19 saves.
The Storm host Hutchinson at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 7 in the semifinals.
MINNETONKA 22, SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 3
Welcome to the big show.
Southwest Christian, in just its second year of varsity competition, made huge strides in 2021, winning 11 matches. None, though, came against a program of the caliber of Minnetonka.
The second-seeded Skippers ended the Stars' run in the Section 2 quarterfinals with a 22-3 final on June 3.
No statistics were available.
It was the 11th win of the season for Minnetonka, which hosts rival Eden Prairie in the semifinal round at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 7.