Down a goal, Chaska pushing for the equalizer, Alex Peterson's free kick clanked the crossbar.
After a 10-minute stretch in which the Hawks looked ready to breakthrough with a goal, host Benilde-St. Margaret instead added an insurance tally, a 2-0 final Sept. 12.
Ava Wagener tapped in the ball into the open net after a long goal boot bounced through the Chaska defense for the second Red Knight goal in the 77th minute.
Metro West Conference leader Benilde-St. Margaret took the lead in the first half on a goal from Elizabeth Dietzen.
Chaska is now 2-1 in the Metro West Conference, tied with St. Louis Park, a half-game behind the Red Knights.
Chaska (4-3-1) hosts Prior Lake at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14.
CHANHASSEN 1, BLOOMINGTON KENNEDY 0
Chanhassen recorded its second victory, the first in three tries against Metro West Conference opponents, in a 1-0 home win over Bloomington Kennedy Sept. 12.
No match information was available.
The Storm (2-6-1) are at Benilde-St. Margaret on Thursday, Sept. 19.
MINNETONKA 5, BUFFALO 0
Jelena Zbiljic scored twice, leading Minnetonka to a 5-0 road win at Buffalo on Sept. 12. The Skippers are 3-1 in the Lake Conference, a game behind St. Michael-Albertville, who beat Edina.
Zbiljic opened the scoring for Minnetonka in the 25th minute. Catherine Moore, coming off a lost junior season with a knee injury, scored her first goal of the season off a corner kick.
Tatum Starita added her first varsity goal at 3-0 in the second half, adding an assist on the header from Marli Bertagnoli. Zbiljic finished the scoring on a penalty kick goal.
Minnetonka (6-1) is at Edina at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 4, INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL 0
Four Southwest Christian players scored in a lightning-shortened 4-0 win over International School/Eagle Ridge Academy Sept. 12 in Chaska.
The game was called at halftime.
Paige Stafford, Maddie Alberti, Sara Johnson, and Samantha Anderson netted goals for the Stars.
Southwest Christian is 5-2 into Saturday's 3 p.m. contest at Mound-Westonka.