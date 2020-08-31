Maddy Davey showed as a freshman the ability to sprint past the opposing team's defense and score for Chaska.
Now a sophomore Davey is showing the ability to use her foot skills to get through opposing team's defense and score for Chaska.
Watch out Metro West Conference.
Davey scored two second-half goals as the Hawks improved to 2-0 on the season, a first-week sweep of Bloomington schools, this time Jefferson on Aug. 29.
Hawks Mady Davey slices through Jefferson D & blasts one upper left corner for Chaska GOAL! 2-0 Hawks lead, 10:00 to play. pic.twitter.com/1r6ZJTjB7q— Chaska High School (@ChaskaHawks) August 29, 2020
Davey's blast into the upper right corner with 10 minutes remaining sealed the contest for Chaska, which was coming off a 4-0 win over Kennedy. Jenna Williams posted the shutout with five saves.
Chaska hosts St. Louis Park and Robbinsdale Cooper at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, Sept. 1 and 3.
CHANHASSEN 5, BLOOMINGTON KENNEDY 1
Two games, 11 goals, no this is not a joke.
The Chanhassen girls soccer team has come out hot offensively, improving to 2-0 with a 5-1 win in the home opener over Bloomington Kennedy on Aug. 29.
Like in a 6-0 win over Robbinsdale Cooper, the Storm had five different goal scorers. First-half tallies from Anika Sather and Colleen Westerhaus gave the Storm a 2-1 advantage.
Chanhassen pulled away on Kennedy Beld's third tally of the season with Grace Reichert and Hudson Stier also finding the twine for the final score.
Makenzie Kane netted Kennedy's first-half goal, the only blemish this season thus far from Storm goaltender Jessie Maus.
Chanhassen travels to Bloomington Jefferson and Benilde-St. Margaret for 7 p.m. games on Tuesday and Thursday, Sept. 1 and 3.
ORONO 3, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 0
New Orono players, same Spartan result.
First-year full-time varsity members Grace Bickett, Corrinne Field and Megan Field each scored as Orono opened the season with a 3-0 home win over Holy Family Catholic Aug. 28.
The Spartans led 2-0 at halftime, the second goal coming on a breakaway attempt from Field.
Holy Family Catholic was credited with six shots on goal.
The Fire are back in action at 7 p.m. in the home stadium versus Southwest Christian on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN
Scoring goals certainly won't be a problem for Southwest Christian this season it seems.
The Stars registered 6-0 and 7-0 wins at home versus Providence Academy and at PACT Charter in Ramsey Aug. 28 and 29.
Amazingly, the second victory showed seven different Stars finding the twine in Lillian Rediger, Payton Stafford, Piper Stafford, Paige Stafford, Emma Baribault, Maddy Alberti, and Sophia Anderson.
Sophia Anderson (twice), Avery Tollefson, Lily Gauger, Kami Czech, and Baribault all scored against Providence.
Thirteen goals, nine different Southwest Christian scorers. Whoa.
Chloe Brunsberg made one save in her second shutout for the Stars, which are at Holy Family Catholic at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
MINNETONKA 5, HOPKINS 1
Eighteen seniors were honored on Senior Saturday on Aug. 29 during a doubleheader between host Minnetonka and Hopkins. Some state champions in 2018 with the Skippers.
Whoa! Check this out:@mhswsoccer @Tonkamensoccer @TonkaPrincipal— Minnetonka Skippers (@TonkaSkippers) August 29, 2020
Now THAT'S ⚓️#SkipperSpirit !#GoTonka 📹📣 pic.twitter.com/aHESTGT8KY
One of those players, senior Marli Bertagnoli, scored twice as Minnetonka improved to 2-0 with a 5-1 win over Hopkins.
Claire Carver added a first-half goal and assist with Tatum Starita making it 4-0 at halftime. A fifth tally from the Skippers came off the foot of freshman Gabbie Ryan.
Minnetonka is at Wayzata at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3.