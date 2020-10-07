Goals against Benilde-St. Margaret have come at a premium this season. In nine matches, only Chanhassen had scored against the Red Knights girls soccer team. Chanhassen the only team to beat the Red Knights.
With likely a share of the Metro West Conference title on the line Oct. 6, Chaska, beaten 3-0 in the first meeting, scored goals and gave Benilde-St. Margaret everything they could handle.
Ava Wagener's rebound goal on a pinball-style melee in the box with 2:15 remaining gave the Red Knights a 3-2 win and the Metro West Conference title.
Chaska took the early advantage in the third minute, Paige Bakke playing the ball around a defender, a cross knocked to the ground by the foot of Maddy Davey. Her shot under the crossbar gave Chaska a 1-0 lead.
Benilde-St. Margaret, relentless with the attack in the first half with the wind, tied the game off a free kick from just outside the box, the initial two shots saved by goaltender Jenna Williams and defender captain Abby Rogers.
Following the first of two Wagener goals, Avery Richardson gave Benilde-St. Margaret a short-lived lead on a rebound goal.
Davey tied the game just 80 seconds later, converting a penalty kick into the top right corner.
Chaska 2, Benilde-St. Margaret 2— Eric Kraushar (@ChanChaskaSport) October 7, 2020
Maddy Davey PK
Williams made a handful of key saves to keep the score at two over the final 50 minutes.
13' to play. 2-2 pic.twitter.com/gUZ3WmPSpW— Eric Kraushar (@ChanChaskaSport) October 7, 2020
Chaska is 8-3 into the Section 2AA playoffs next week.