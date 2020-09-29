Annaliese Gulland was a senior looking to make the most of her opportunity in the first half Sept. 29 in Chaska's road contest at St. Louis Park.
Gulland's ball into the box found the foot of Paige Bakke, who recorded her fourth goal of the season -- the first since Sept. 3 -- in the Hawks' 1-0 win.
Chaska is 7-2 in the Metro West Conference with 21 points. Only Benilde-St. Margaret, at 7-0 and 24 points, is ahead of the Hawks.
Jenna Williams made four saves for Chaska, which swept the season series with the Orioles, a sixth shutout in seven wins.
Chaska is at Robbinsdale Cooper at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1.
CHANHASSEN 1, BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON 1
A game after scoring her first varsity goal, Diane Rakotomalala found the net once again, finishing a pass from Grace Fogarty in Chanhassen's 1-1 draw with Bloomington Jefferson on Sept. 29.
Rakotomalala blasted a shot off her right foot cross net for the 1-0 lead in the second half.
In control for much of the game, the Storm were whistled for a foul in the box with under 13 minutes to play, a penalty kick goal from Jaguars' Ayah Makled provided the tying score.
Chanhassen is now 6-2-1 in the Metro West Conference with 18 points. The Storm play first-place Benilde-St. Margaret at 7 p.m. at home on Thursday, Oct. 1.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 6, ROCKFORD 2
Maeve Kelly and Mimi Pavelka each scored two goals, leading Holy Family Catholic to a 6-2 road win at Rockford on Sept. 28.
The Fire are 5-2 in the Wright County Conference, tied with Watertown-Mayer in second place behind only Waconia.
Senior Reyana Schaffer and freshman Maggie Dowling also added a goal.
Holy Family Catholic (6-3) hosts Jordan at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2.
MINNETONKA 3, WAYZATA 1
A rematch from one of two losses this season for eighth-ranked Minnetonka, a strong statement from the Skippers resulted in a 3-1 win over No. 9 Wayzata Sept. 29.
The Skippers are 6-2 in the Lake Conference in second place behind Edina.
First-half tallies from Claire Carver and Gabbie Ryan, an assist from Payton Mahady on a corner kick, staked Minnetonka to an early lead.
Wayzata, which rallied with the final two goals in the first meeting, did not score until the final seven seconds. By that time, the Skippers had extended its lead with an unassisted score from Marli Bertagnoli.
Minnetonka is at Eden Prairie at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1.